LR police vehicle strikes pedestrian

A Little Rock police officer in a patrol vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian Saturday afternoon, according to department authorities.

Sgt. Eric Barnes, a spokesman for the Police Department, said the incident occurred at 3:12 p.m. at West 12th and Peyton streets.

He said the identities of the people involved would be released after the supervisor of the officer involved completes an official report.

The pedestrian's injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the department.

No additional information was available late Saturday.