Jie Loken has been named Class of 2021 valedictorian at Maumelle Charter High School.

Ethan Christmas is salutatorian.

Loken, 17, whose parents are Tim and Denise Loken, is headed for the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and plans to become a neurosurgeon.

Christmas, 18, is going to Arkansas State University. He would like to be president of the United States. His mother is Heather Christmas.