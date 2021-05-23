Mavs find strength in numbers

LOS ANGELES -- It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, though, and his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth.

Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA's leading team from three-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Doncic was held to one point in the fourth quarter on a free throw.

"We won the game," he said. "That's all that matters for me."

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway made five three-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long range.

"I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You've just got to be ready to shoot," Finney-Smith said.

The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis.

"We're a strength-in-numbers operation," Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle said. "Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon."

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on three-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts.

"Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves," Leonard said. "Nothing good comes easy."

Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center.

"I plan on this team bouncing back," George said.

The Clippers didn't make more than 3 three-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets -- both by George -- over that stretch.

"We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. "That's just got to be us all 48 minutes."

The Clippers tied it at 60-60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's three-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60.

Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear, but Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a three-pointer, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third.

Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back three-pointers.

Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 consecutive points -- including 3 three-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway -- to lead 60-55 going into halftime.

The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters.

BUCKS 109, HEAT 107

MILWAUKEE -- Khris Middleton broke a tie with a jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and had 27 points to help Milwaukee beat Miami in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Middleton was closely guarded by Duncan Robinson on the 19-footer.

Miami's Goran Dragic had tied it with a corner three-pointer with 20.6 seconds left in OT. After Middleton's shot, Jrue Holiday blocked a three-point attempt from Jimmy Butler as the buzzer sounded.

Game 2 is Monday night in Milwaukee. Miami beat Milwaukee 4-1 in the second round last year and went on to reach the NBA Finals.

Butler forced overtime by making a buzzer-beating driving layup past Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose free-throw woes prevented the Bucks from putting the game away earlier.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists, but was just 6 of 13 on free-throw attempts. Over the last 1:06 of regulation, Antetokounmpo was 2 of 5 from the line and had a 10-second violation that prevented him from getting another free-throw attempt.

Holiday had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks.

Dragic scored 25 points, Robinson had 24 and Butler added 17 for the Heat. Butler also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

NETS 104, CELTICS 93

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn's Big Three went from way off to off and running.

Kevin Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to beat Boston in Game 1 of the first-round series.

James Harden finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in just the ninth appearance of the season for the trio. The three combined to go 0 for 11 from three-point range in the first half, then stormed out of the locker room with an 18-4 run to open the third and swing the lead the Nets' way for good.

Durant, Irving and Harden scored 28 of the Nets' 31 points in the period, with Joe Harris -- who made Brooklyn's only three-pointer of the first half -- hitting another for the other points.

Harris had 10 points for the Nets, who announced a sellout crowd of 14,391 and host Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 22 points, but shot just 6 for 20 and couldn't come close to his 50-point effort in the play-in tournament when Boston beat Washington to earn the No. 7 seed.

To show how little time the Nets' stars spent together, Brooklyn started Harris and Blake Griffin with the Big Three. It was the first time those five started together all season and may have contributed to an ugly opening to the playoffs.

Durant, Harden and Irving were a combined 5 for 20 in the first quarter, and the Nets missed all nine three-point attempts in the period. Boston opened a 32-20 lead early in the second.

Harris finally hit a three-pointer with 2:18 left and Boston brought a 53-47 lead into the half.

Things changed quickly after halftime.

At a glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Milwaukee leads series 1-0.

Dallas 113, LA Clippers 103

Dallas leads series 1-0.

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Brooklyn leads series 1-0.

Portland at Denver, (n)

First game of series

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Washington at Philadelphia, noon

First game of series

LA Lakers at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

First game of series

Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m.

First game of series

Memphis at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

First game of series

MONDAY’S GAMES

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) prepares to shoot over Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin is under Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as they fight for the ball during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7), guard Kyrie Irving (11), forward Bruce Brown (1) and forward Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shots in front of Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton celebrates with teammate Pat Connaughton after making a basket in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton makes a basket over Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff seriesSaturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Luka Doncic scored 31 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 113-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series at Los Angeles. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka defends during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)