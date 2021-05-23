Mills announces its top graduates

Amber Shumaker has been named valedictorian for the Mills University Studies High School Class of 2021.

Breannah Small is salutatorian.

Shumaker, 18, plans to enroll at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where she intends to major in biology, with continued education in dentistry to later become an orthodontist. Her parents are Crystal and Lee Shumaker.

Small, also 18, is headed to Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. She plans to major in political science, with a double minor in psychology and sociology. Her parents are LaTrice and Darryle Small.