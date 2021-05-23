Susan Blake, 66, a blind Episcopal priest from Mount Dora, Fla., said she was “ecstatic” over a judge’s preliminary order for the return of her guide dog, Didi, after the organization that trained the Labrador retriever took her back, claiming Blake wasn’t properly caring for the dog.

JoJo Hamner, a dancer at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas, who received a covid-19 shot at a clinic in the strip club as part of Nevada’s vaccination initiative, called the experience “just the most Vegas thing I’ve ever seen.”

Antionne Brodnax, a rapper from Sandston, Va., who performs under the name Bugzie the Don, faces federal charges after investigators said he went inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and posed on a Capitol Police SWAT truck for the cover of his rap album, “The Capital.”

Cameron Swoboda, 26, of St. Peters, Mo., received a seven-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for five years after he admitted making grenades and other explosives meant to target protesters, the Black Lives Matter movement and others.

Rob Bonta, the attorney general of California, charged 15 people with conspiring to defraud victims, most of them elderly and of Filipino descent, out of a combined $5 million in a Ponzi scheme framed around the construction of a resort in the Sacramento area.

William Belk, 33, of Quitman, Miss., was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to carrying out an armed robbery of a security officer at the Bok Homa Casino on the Choctaw Indian Reservation before fleeing in a casino vehicle.

Margaton Dudley, 45, was charged with murder and concealing a death in the shooting of 26-year-old Amond Norwood, whose body was found in Macon, Ga., after a passerby saw an arm sticking out from under a mattress in an illegal dump, authorities said.

Charles Scarbrough and his wife, Hannah, of Callahan, Fla., pleaded guilty to using doughnuts and pastries to lure black bears in rural Florida, allowing packs of dogs to attack them and then posting the videos on social media, according to state prosecutors.

Christian Goodson, 32, of Berkeley, Mo., was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of child endangerment and other charges for using a pistol to threaten a driver and students on a school bus.