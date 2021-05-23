Officials upbeat on Iraqis' return

SHADDADI, Syria -- The Iraqi government is expected to bring home about 100 Iraqi families from a sprawling camp in Syria this week, a first-time move that U.S. officials see as a hopeful sign in a long-frustrated effort to repatriate thousands from a site known as a breeding ground for young insurgents.

During a visit Friday to Syria, where he met with troops and commanders, the top U.S. general for the Middle East expressed optimism that the transfer from the al-Hol camp will happen. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie has repeatedly warned that the youth in the camps are being radicalized and will become the next generation of dangerous militants.

"It would be the first step in many such repatriations, and I think that's going to be the key to bringing down the population in the al-Hol camp, and indeed in other camps across the region," McKenzie told reporters traveling with him.

A U.S. official said the transfer of people from the camp in northeast Syria is one of a number of issues the U.S. and Iraqi governments are discussing as they work out a road map for future diplomatic and military relations. The official was not authorized to public discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iraqi leaders earlier this year talked about repatriating some of their citizens but did not follow through. So the plans for this week have been met with a bit of skepticism.

The al-Hol camp is home to as many as 70,000 people -- mostly women and children -- who have been displaced by the civil war in Syria and the battle against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS. As many as half are Iraqis. About 10,000 foreigners are housed in a secure annex, and many in the camp remain die-hard ISIS supporters.

Many countries have refused to repatriate their citizens who were among those from around the world who came to join ISIS after the extremists declared their caliphate in 2014. The group's physical hold on territory was ended in 2017, but many countries balk at repatriating their citizens, fearing their links to ISIS.

The underlying conditions of poverty and sectarianism that gave rise to ISIS still exist, said British Brig. Gen. Richard Bell, the deputy commanding general for the coalition fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, who traveled with McKenzie.

McKenzie said it was important to keep the pressure on ISIS because the militants still have "an aspirational goal to attack the United States homeland. We want to prevent that from happening."

He spoke to reporters from The Associated Press and ABC News who agreed because of security concerns not to report on the Syria trip until they left the country.

Bell said the ongoing coalition commitment is a concern the Syrian Democratic Forces asks about. The answer, he said, is a political decision for the nation's leaders, but the coalition is in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.

"They are attempting to reconstitute themselves," Bell said. "Until the last remnants are completely defeated, and that their will is also broken to stop them from trying to come back, then I think there's going to be requirements to assist our partner forces."

But when asked how long U.S. troops will stay, he quickly says it is up to President Joe Biden.

Biden has ordered a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, but so far has said little about the close to 1,000 U.S. troops in Syria and the roughly 2,500 in Iraq. America's presence in Syria is part of a global posture review now being done by the Pentagon.