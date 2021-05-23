Oil and Gas Report

PERMITS ISSUED DURING WEEK ENDING: MAY 14, 2021.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued no drilling permits, one well completion and two well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETION

COLUMBIA Betsy Production Co. Inc. of Magnolia, Ark. for Daniels No. 1. in Wildcat Form. of Wildcat Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,925 ft., perf not available Loc. SHL: 1,028 ft. FSL & 2,317 ft. FEL. of Sec. 35-19S-21W.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Hill No. 7-21H28, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,520 ft., perf. 2,625-5,392 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 261 ft. FSL & 1,584 ft. FWL and BHL: 2,375 ft. FSL & 1,294 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-11N-11W. Workover done May 6.

CONWAY -- Flywheel Energy Production LLC of Oklahoma City for Hanna No. 09-17 6-32SWDW, 24-hr. prod. not available in Orr Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,361 ft., perf. 1,898-1,935 ft. Loc. 666 ft. FSL & 1,110 ft. FEL of Sec. 32-9N-17W. Workover done May 3.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.