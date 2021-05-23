100 years ago

May 23, 1921

• John C. Marsh, of Memphis, of the United States Secret Service arrived in Little Rock last night with B. G. Morgan, who was taken into custody at Hot Springs yesterday in connection with the writing of threatening letters to President Harding. Morgan will be arraigned in Federal Court this morning where it is believed he will be pronounced insane and committed to some institution for treatment. The letters written by Morgan were said to contain charges that the law was being loosely enforced in Arkansas.

50 years ago

May 23, 1971

• A contract that would provide for the treatment of Sherwood's sewage at North Little Rock's proposed Five Mile Creek Sewage Treatment Plant at McAlmont is expected to be considered by the North Little Rock City Council at 7 p.m. Monday. The city attorneys for North Little Rock and Sherwood and the attorneys for the cities' sewer boards met 11/2 hours Friday and tentatively agreed on the provisions. They will meet at 8 a.m. Monday to complete the proposed contract for consideration by each of the City Councils at their separate meetings Monday night.

25 years ago

May 23, 1996

• Four police officers will be assigned to the River Market neighborhood once the building opens, Police Chief Louie Caudell said Wednesday. The officers will come from the department's patrol unit and will cover at least as far west as the Statehouse Convention Center, Caudell said. "We want to insure everyone feels very safe using the new facility," Caudell said. "It's largely a perception issue." The River Market is a public food market under construction at 400 E. Markham St. It is part of Riverfront Park and is the first facility to open in the River Market District, the city's planned business, cultural and entertainment area along East Markham and Commerce Streets.

10 years ago

May 23, 2011

• Robert Upson finally got a good quote Friday on how much it will cost to tear out and replace the insulation in his Sherwood home's crawl space, which flooded during last month's storms. He's one of the many central Arkansans calling contractors, roofers and companies specializing in disaster recovery since tornadoes struck the area April 15 and April 25, and nonstop rain caused flooding in low-lying areas. Some of those companies were so busy immediately after the storms that they had to turn away potential customers.