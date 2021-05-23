Our House party

What was supposed to be Our House's 16th annual Dinner on the Grounds became Concert on the Grounds due to covid safety precautions. The fundraiser for the shelter was May 7 at a pavilion at Heifer Village.

The family-friendly event was a celebration of the advances Our House's clients made over the past year despite a pandemic. The event featured music by Lagniappe and springtime drinks and snacks for guests.

Chairmen for the event were Lana and Matt Summitt.

Our House, according to its website, "empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life through hard work, wise decision-making, and active participation in the community."

-- Story by Cary Jenkins

Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ Jon Yoder