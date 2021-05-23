Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
MUSICAL MOMENT

Our House party

Nonprofit changes dinner to Concert on the Grounds due to covid by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:21 a.m.
Priscilla Barnes and Marquis Willis at Our House's Dinner on the Grounds on 05/07/2021 at Heifer International. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jon Yoder )

What was supposed to be Our House's 16th annual Dinner on the Grounds became Concert on the Grounds due to covid safety precautions. The fundraiser for the shelter was May 7 at a pavilion at Heifer Village.

The family-friendly event was a celebration of the advances Our House's clients made over the past year despite a pandemic. The event featured music by Lagniappe and springtime drinks and snacks for guests.

Chairmen for the event were Lana and Matt Summitt.

Our House, according to its website, "empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life through hard work, wise decision-making, and active participation in the community."

-- Story by Cary Jenkins

Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ Jon Yoder

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT