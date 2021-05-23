Patents awarded to Arkansans

May 18, 2021

Patent 11,006,681 B1. Visor Apparatus. Issued to Luis Campos of Little Rock.

Patent 11,007,069 B2. Knee Sizing and Balancing Instrument. Issued to Jerry J. Lorio of Benton and Brian A. Uthgenannt of Cricklade, Great Britain. Assigned to Biomet Manufacturing LLC of Warsaw, Ind.

Patent 11,007,832 B1. Hitch Mount Assembly. Issued to Michael S Rebick of Little Rock.

Patent 11,009,275 B2. Compressor Protection Against Liquid Slug. Issued to Swapnil Khaire of Fayetteville.

Patent 11,010,447 B1. Systems, Devices, and Methods for Presenting Customized Content Through Web API. Issued to Troy Alfred Gasnier and Tristan Addam Hardy, both of Rogers. Assigned to Rich Context LLC of Rogers.

Patent D919,636 S and D919,637 S. Display Screen or Portion Thereof with Graphical User Interface. Issued to Kelly Walsh, Veronica Bagwell, Douglas E. Humphrys, and Nicholas Locke, all of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.