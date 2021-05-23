PBHS GRADUATES EARN STRIPES

Pine Bluff High School graduates and faculty members reflected on a school year affected by the coronavirus pandemic during commencement Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena.

Principal Claudette White lauded the 172 seniors for their volunteer service and those who logged countless hours of class time virtually.

“What I take away from this class is how talented, artistic, strong-willed, outspoken you are and truly Zebras for life,” White said.

Indonesia Jackson scanned the arena floor during her valedictory speech and said she noticed “the amazing trailblazers” graduating with her after a year of adversity.

“It’s clear we are successful people, and we continue to succeed,” Jackson said.

Salutatorian Charlese Colen reminded herself of words of encouragement from her sister: “The speech is easy. You’ve done the hard work.”

