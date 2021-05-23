Peyton Michelle Cooper Nicholas Andrew Turner

Wedding vows were exchanged by Peyton Michelle Cooper and Nicholas Andrew Turner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Cold Springs Event Center. Jesse Rodriguez officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Monica and Gary Cooper of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Patsy and Robert Trammel and Dianne Cooper, all also of Little Rock, and Ann and Gary Cooper of Fayetteville.

The groom is the son of Lisa and Brian Turner of Little Rock, and the grandson of Harriet and Elbert Turner, also of Little Rock, and Darlene and Gerald Koch of Clarksville, Tenn.

The ceremony site featured a wooden cross decorated with wedding flowers. Pews were marked with greenery. Nuptial music was by Bruce Clinton.

The bride, who was escorted by her father, wore a strapless fitted gown with an overlay of tulle embellished with floral lace appliques. A crystal tiara secured her cathedral-length veil edged with scalloped lace and crystals. She carried a cascade of Stargazer lilies, Coral Charm peonies and white garden roses.

McKenzie Smith of Stuttgart was her sister's matron of honor. Sarah Young of Jonesboro and Abigail Fegtly of Nairobi, Kenya, were maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Rebecca Holland of Fort Smith; Peyton Boxberger of Kansas City, Kan.; Peyton Olson of Batesville; Grace Clark of Fayetteville; Danielle Fleming of Sheridan; Claire Fortson and Carson Guatemala, both of Little Rock; and Morgan Trammel and Madison Trammel, both of Nashville, Tenn.

The matron of honor wore a long black gown by Sherri Hill and the bridesmaids wore chiffon A-line gowns with V-necklines. They carried bouquets of lilies, peonies and roses.

Flower girl and ring bearers were Sophie Stricklin of Little Rock and Cash and Parks Smalling of Hot Springs.

Best man was Ben Turner of Little Rock. Groomsmen were Benjamin Farzley, Grant Edwards, Jimmy Lusk, John Snyder and Jonathan Wallace, all of Little Rock; Spencer Alexander and Jack Garcia, both of Keller, Texas; Zac Zimmerman of Amarillo, Texas; and Jackson Flynn of Lawrence, Texas.

Ushers were Chase Trammel, Cole Trammel and Tate Trammel, all of Dallas, and Cody Smith of Stuttgart.

Arrangements of pink and white wedding flowers and greenery were suspended over the reception, also at the event center. Tables were decorated with arrangements of pink hydrangeas, garden roses and ranunculus.

The bride graduated with high distinction from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in special education. She will be pursuing a master's degree, also in special education.

The groom, also a UA graduate, has a bachelor's degree in accounting and after an internship this summer at Hogan Taylor, he will pursue a master's degree in accounting at the university.

The couple will make their home in Fayetteville, after a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.