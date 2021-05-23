Pitch pleasure

The high school state soccer championships were held Friday and Saturday at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Springdale players celebrate after beating Conway. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/522boys6a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Van Buren’s Dylan Portillo (center) and Russellville’s Grant Payne (left) go after the ball during the Class 5A state championship game Saturday in Benton. The Pointers avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Cyclones with a 2-1 victory. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Van Buren’s Pedro Rodriguez (right) and Russellville’s Ayden Putnam (left) fight for possession of the ball. More photos at arkansasonline.com/523boyssoccer/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Harding Academy’s Jama Akpanudo (right) and Green Forest’s Rachel Hernandez race to the ball Saturday during the Class 3A state championship match. The Lady Wildcats won their first state title 6-2 on the strength of four second-half goals. More photos at arkansasonline.com/523girlssoccer/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Pulaski Academy players celebrate with the trophy after their 4-0 victory over Harrison in the Class 4A state championship game Friday. The Lady Bruins completed an unbeaten season at 19-0-3. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/522girls4a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Fayetteville’s Maddie Wilburn (bottom right) chases after the ball with Bentonville West’s Tianna Jones (left) during the second half of Fayetteville’s 3-0 victory in the Class 6A state championship game Friday. Wilburn had a goal and an assist to earn MVP honors. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/522girls6a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Fayetteville’s Caroline Bertalotto (right) fights for the ball with Bentonville West’s Bridget Mcspadden during the second half. It was the sixth state title for the Lady Bulldogs, who finished the season 17-0-3. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

