Razorbacks top Stanford, advance to super regional

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Stanford 7-3 on Sunday to win the NCAA Fayetteville Regional at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks (43-9) won all three games in the regional and will host a home super regional for the first time next week against either Arizona or Ole Miss.

Arkansas is in the super regional round for the second time in program history. The Razorbacks won their first home regional in 2018.

Mary Haff (26-6) pitched six scoreless innings in relief of Autumn Storms after Stanford took a 3-2 lead with a three-run first inning. Haff was also the winning pitcher in regional games against Manhattan and South Dakota State, and pitched 19 of 21 innings for Arkansas during the three games.

Stanford (33-22), which was the designated home team, loaded the bases against Haff with two singles and a hit batter in the bottom of the seventh. Aly Kaneshiro represented the tying run with two outs, but popped up to first base to end the game. The Cardinal stranded seven base runners.

Arkansas led 2-0 on Braxton Burnside’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning, but Stanford answered with three runs against Storms in the bottom of the inning. Emily Young, Emily Schultz and Sydnee Huff had consecutive two-out RBI hits to give the Cardinal a 3-2 lead.

During a mid-game interview with ESPN, Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel said Storms was taken out of the game after she slipped and turned her ankle in the dugout following the first inning.

The Razorbacks regained the lead, 4-3, in the fourth inning on Keely Huffine’s fielder’s choice RBI that scored Larissa Cesena. Arkansas tied the game one at bat earlier when Ryan Jackson singled to score Cally Kildow.

Linnie Malkin hit a three-run home run to center field in the fifth inning to give the Razorbacks a 7-3 lead. Haff followed with seven consecutive outs before a one-out single in the seventh.