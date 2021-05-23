Little Rock notebook

R.O.C.K. Academy

graduates honored

Graduates of a municipal-government learning seminar run by the city of Little Rock received certificates of completion from Mayor Frank Scott Jr. during a city board meeting Tuesday.

The program began last fall and is called the R.O.C.K. Academy. R.O.C.K. stands for "residents obtaining community knowledge."

Roughly two dozen individuals completed the R.O.C.K. Academy as part of its second class. Some received their certificates in person from the mayor at the Robinson Center while others attended the meeting virtually.

O'Daniel selected

for library board

Susana O'Daniel was appointed Tuesday to the board of directors of the Central Arkansas Library System.

Her appointment was adopted as part of the consent agenda during a city board meeting.

She replaces Karama Neal, who resigned from the library system's board when she recently joined the Biden administration. O'Daniel will fill the remainder of Neal's term, which expires in December 2023.

Neal joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development office as administrator for the Rural Business-Cooperative Service.