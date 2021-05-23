Saturday's Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Recalled INF Taylor Jones from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Tyler Ivey to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Acquired RHP Domingo Tapia from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Omaha (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jesse Hahn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent INF/OF Hunter Dozier to Omaha for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Activated RHP Tyler Duffey.

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Claimed LHP Daniel Zamora off waivers from NY Mets. Reinstated RHP Robert Dugger and LHP Anthony Misiewicz from the IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Transferred LHP Cody Reed from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Actvated RHP J.P. Feyereisen. Recalled SS Taylor Walls from Durham (Triple-A East). Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from NY Mets. Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and C Deivy Grullon to Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Placed INF Cavan Biggio on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Ty Tice (Central Arkansas, Prairie Grove) from Buffalo. Activated INF Joe Panik and RHP Anthony Castro from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Activated RHP Carlos Estevez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS -- Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Shawn Morimando from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jordon Holloway on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Activated SS Willy Admes and RHP Trevor Richards. Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned 3B Pablo Reyes to Nashville. Designated LF Billy McKinney for assignment. Sent RF Derek Fisher to Nashville for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS -- Recalled RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Jake Hager for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Matt Moore on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 21.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL. Sent INF Ke'Bryan Hayes to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -- Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Selected the contract of LHP Scott Kazmir from Sacramento (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Sacramento. Designated OF Braden Bishop for assignment.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS -- Released INF/OF Jordan Estes and C Matt Malkin.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS -- Signed OF Mke Martinez. Released RHPs Connor Berry, Taylor Kovaleweich, Baylor Sundahl, INF Adam Sasser and OF Jeremiah Vison.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS -- Released RHP Raibel Custodio.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS -- Released OFs Jordan Anderson, Nate Thompson, 1B Jacob Bockelie and INF J.R. Davis.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS -- Waived F Jillian Alleyne.

FOOTBALL

NFL

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Signed DT Jay Tufele to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

NHL -- Fined Washington F Anthony Mantha $5,000 for goaltender interference against Boston G Tuuka Rask during a May 21 game. Fined Carolina F Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping against Nashville F Luke Kunin during a May 21 game.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL -- Suspended Allen's F Zane Franklin two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions during a May 21 game vs. Utah.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES -- Activated Fs Marcus Vela and Hugo Roy from reserve. Placed Fs Mason Mitchell and Michael Huntebrinker on reserve.

INDY FUEL -- Activated F Spencer Watson from reserve. Placed F Alex Rauter on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN -- Activated D Jason Binkley and F Derek Lodermeier from reserve. Placed D Jacob Cederholm and F Ian McKinnon on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS -- Activated F Loren Ulett from reserve. Placed Koletrane Wilson on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH -- Activated G Adam Carlson and F Garrett Klotz from reserve. Placed D Johnny Coughlin and G Brad Barone on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS -- Activated D Zachary Malatesta from reserve. Placed F Caleb Herbert on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER -- Assigned Fs Jeremy McKenna, Gordie Green, Bobby McMann and D Noel Hoefenmayer from Toronto (AHL).

Placed Ds Garrett Schmitz, Sean Allen and F Peter Crinella on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS -- Acquired North Texas Soccer Club (USL) G Colin Shutler on a short-term loan.

LOS ANGELES FC -- Loaned Ms Bryce Duke, Alvaro Quezada, Fs Christian Torres, Cal Jennings, Ds Mohamed Traore and Tony Leone to Las Vegas Lights (USL) for their match today vs. Phoenix Rising FC.