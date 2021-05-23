State reports drop in active covid cases, rise in hospitalizations

Active covid-19 cases dropped but hospitalizations rose by nine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's Sunday update.

Active cases dropped by 19 to 2,037. Hospitalizations increased to 196, with one more person on a ventilator than Saturday. Another death was recorded, brining the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,817.

Another 4,245 vaccine doses were given, according to the Sunday update, with 2,238 more Arkansans now fully immunized.

"Better vaccination numbers than last week and a continued decline in active cases show us moving in the right direction," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily covid social media post.

"The progress we’ve made in the fight against this virus is remarkable. If you haven’t already, make a plan to get vaccinated this week."