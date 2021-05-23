BASEBALL

UCA holds off late rally

The University of Central Arkansas (23-28, 18-22 Southland Conference) scored all of its runs in the first six innings Saturday, then held off a McNeese State rally for a 5-4 victory at Bear Stadium in Conway.

AJ Mendolia hit an RBI single in the first inning to give the Bears an early lead, which was extended in the third inning by Kolby Johnson's RBI single and a wild pitch in the fifth inning that scored Connor Emmet for a 3-0 lead. Julian Gonzales had an RBI single for McNeese State (28-28, 21-18) in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 3-1, but UCA got two bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 5-1.

Brett Whelton hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to make it 5-3, and Nate Fisbeck's RBI double in the ninth scored Clayton Rasbeary for the final run.

Potvin was 4 for 4 at the plate, while Emmet went 3 for 4 with 4 runs scored for the Bears.

ASU loses to Louisiana-Monroe

A five-run third inning propelled the University of Louisiana-Monroe (26-24, 11-13 Sun Belt Conference) to a 6-4 victory over Arkansas State University (18-29, 10-14) on Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

The Warhawks scored their five runs on an RBI double by Trace Henry, a sacrifice fly by Andrew Beesley, an RBI single from Chris Noble and a two-run single from Grant Schulz. Drew Tipton hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 5-2. Henry scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, and Ben Klutts added a two-run double down the left-field line in the bottom of the seventh.

Tipton led the Red Wolves offensively, going 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored from the leadoff spot, while Klutts, Jaylon Deshazier and Sky-Lar Culver all had 2 hits.

UALR rally falls short

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (21-28, 11-13 Sun Belt) rallied to tie Saturday's game against Georgia State at 9-9 in the sixth inning, but the Panthers scored two runs in the seventh to claim an 11-10 victory over the Trojans at the GSU Baseball Complex in Atlanta.

UALR scored three runs in the top of the first inning on an RBI triple from Miguel Soto and an RBI single by Tyler Williams, who later stole home plate. Georgia State countered with six runs in the bottom of the inning, with the biggest hit coming from Ryan Glass, who hit a three-run home run.

The Trojans got two runs in the fourth inning on a fielding error and a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 7-5, before tying the game in the sixth on an RBI single by Soto and a three-run home run from Williams, who added an RBi triple in the eighth inning.

Eldrige Figueroa went 4 for 5 to lead UALR, while Williams was 3 for 5 with 5 RBI. Soto and Kobe Barnum had two hits each.

HIGH SCHOOL SPRING SPORTS

All-Arkansas Preps nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps spring sports teams (baseball, softball, soccer).

Season statistics and grade classification should be included with the nominations. Those recommendations can be emailed to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or sent on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.

— Erick Taylor

SOCCER

Kohlenstein to lead UCA men

Frank Kohlenstein was hired Saturday as the new coach for the UCA men's team after Ross Duncan resigned.

Duncan, who became the head coach in 2012 after two years as an assistant, is moving to Oregon to be closer to family, according to a news release from the university.

Kohlenstein has been a consultant to the team since 2017. He is the winningest coach in school history at Colorado School of the Mines, where he led the team to postseason appearances in 17 of his 19 years with the school. Kohlenstein also has coached at the University of South Carolina at Spartanburg, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and professionally with the Raleigh Flyers and Richmond Kickers.

-- Democrat-Gazete Press Services