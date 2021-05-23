State to appeal case's $18M award for fees

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge intends to appeal a judge's order to award $18 million in fees to the plaintiffs' attorneys in the case that challenged the state's spending on a pair of interstate-widening projects in Pulaski County, a spokeswoman for her office said Friday.

Residents sued the Department of Transportation and four other defendants for using sales-tax revenue on the projects to widen Interstate 30 and Interstate 630 in Central Arkansas.

"The State is extremely disappointed in yesterday's decision, which has created a windfall for the attorneys representing the plaintiffs and does not benefit the citizens of Arkansas," spokeswoman Amanda Priest said in an email. "The State intends to appeal this decision."

Rutledge's office represented, among others, Auditor Andrea Lea, Treasurer Dennis Milligan and Larry Walther, secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.

Her office also represented Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with all the individual defendants sued in their official capacities.

In a statement, Hutchinson noted that Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch made his ruling from the bench and has not issued a final order, suggesting it could be modified.

"However, an award of $18 million is excessive, and I would expect [the Transportation Department] to appeal that decision," the Republican governor said. "State law grants judges some flexibility in awarding reasonable fees and costs, but the amount I've heard in press reports fits neither bill."

The big payday, assuming it stands on appeal, will go to the legal team led by Joe Denton and Justin Zachary of the Little Rock law firm of Denton & Zachary PLLC.

The team represented a group of taxpayers who sued the department and other defendants in November 2018 for wrongfully spending proceeds from a 0.05% sales tax authorized by Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution on road projects that exceeded the four lane-limit specified in the amendment. Voters approved the amendment in 2012.

The lawsuit took aim at only two of the projects benefiting from Amendment 91 money under the department's Connecting Arkansas Program.

They were 30 Crossing, a $1 billion project that will widen a 6.7-mile section of I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to up to 10 lanes in places, and the widening of a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock to eight lanes.

Welch initially accepted the state defendants' arguments that the wording of the amendment was similar to terms department officials regularly employed when discussing major routes and lumped them together in the four-lane grid system even though some were wider than four lanes.

But the Arkansas Supreme Court vacated Welch's ruling and said the spending on those projects from Amendment 91 money amounted to "illegal exaction" under the Arkansas Constitution and had to be refunded. The high court returned the case to Welch.

In February, Welch gave the Transportation Department 60 days to reimburse the Amendment 91 account $121 million, the amount of Amendment 91 money spent on the projects before the Supreme Court ruling.

Transportation Department Director Lorie Tudor crafted a reimbursement plan that involved making "journal entries" in which the Amendment 91 money spent on the 30 Crossing and I-630 projects was assigned to eight other projects.

Those projects were no wider than four lanes and already had been completed. The regular state and federal road construction money that was spent on that work was applied to the 30 Crossing and I-630 projects.

Tudor testified that the changes were aboveboard and would pass the review of both state and federal auditors. A top executive at the state finance department gave similar testimony.

The plaintiffs' attorneys cried foul and argued that the journal entries to account for the money violated Welch's order and asked the judge to find the department in contempt, a motion he denied after taking two days of testimony.

Nonetheless, Welch called the $121 million figure a "substantial benefit" to the state. The "substantial benefit" exception opens the way to award attorneys fees.

The Transportation Department's chief counsel, Rita Looney, had argued there was "no benefit."

"The taxpayers voted for the projects," she said. "That's what they got."

The plaintiffs' attorneys worked under a contingency agreement with their clients led by Shelley Buonaiuto of Fayetteville. Such agreements require the lawyers to win a case before they are paid. Their clients agreed the lawyers would receive 25% of any money they recovered.

The attorneys didn't ask for that amount but gave the judge a wide range, with the low end at $4.8 million and $30 million at the top end. Welch settled on about midpoint of those two figures.

Assistant Attorney General Vincent France suggested in court Thursday that the attorneys were owed little more than $148,000 for their work on the case, noting that the amount of work they documented in court papers came to about two hours per week for each of the three attorneys.

France also asked the judge to require that only the department pay the fees. The judge denied the request, which means Walther's agency and the offices of Hutchinson, Lea and Milligan would have to help pay the fees.

Hutchinson expressed concern that the money to pay for the fees would ultimately come out of money needed to improve roads, noting that voters in November renewed the statewide 0.05% sales tax for road construction, known as Amendment 101.

"The people of Arkansas understand the necessity of investing in our infrastructure and voted accordingly when they approved Constitutional Amendments 91 and 101," he said. "These amendments to the Arkansas constitution are crucial to maintain our infrastructure, entice businesses to invest in our state, and promote commerce regionally and nationally.

"An award of this amount clearly would undercut the Arkansas voters who are investing in the safety and efficiency of our roads."