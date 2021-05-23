Support keeps Project Graduation going strong

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Seniors from Siloam Springs Class of 2021 celebrated together one last time during Project Graduation on May 15.

About 120 students attended the after-graduation event, which took place from 9 p.m. to midnight in the high school, according to organizer Cara Whorton.

National comedian, magician and illusionist Mike Bliss of Branson provided entertainment along with local band Maude Crawford. In addition, students got to play games, eat chicken and waffles, and other snacks, and visit the in house coffee shop sponsored by Cafe on Broadway and Tintos & Tapas.

They even wrote letters to their future selves for their 10-year class reunion.

Businesses also sponsored prizes and giveaways throughout the event, including items such as gift cards, an ice chest, a Keurig coffee maker and a Google Home Mini, and each student was given $50 at the end for staying the entire evening, Whorton said. In previous years, the celebration lasted even longer into the night, but since graduation took place on a Sunday and many parents and students had to be at work the next day, it ended at midnight, she said.

Project Graduation is part of a national movement to create an alcohol-free environment for seniors to celebrate, Whorton said. The event gives students a safe place to come back and spend time together one last time as a group, she said.

Project Graduation has been active in Siloam Springs for more than 25 years, but the local program didn't hold any celebrations last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, she said.

Because there was so much uncertainty about graduation plans and regulations for large gatherings in the months leading up to the 2021 celebration, the Project Graduation committee didn't have much time to plan or do as much fundraising as usual, Whorton said. Local businesses and individuals came together at the "11th hour" to donate and make the event a reality, she said. They were even able to raise enough money to give them a strong start next year, she said.

"We would just like to thank the businesses and individuals who donated and made it possible, just to add some normalcy to 2021 for students and to have that final time together to have special on their campus," Whorton said.

Janelle Jessen may be reached by email at jjessen@nwadg.com.