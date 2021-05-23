Suspect's wounding to be investigated

Two law enforcement officers in southeast Arkansas opened fire on a stolen Police Department vehicle Friday afternoon, injuring the driver, according to Arkansas State Police.

State police, at the request of Chicot County authorities, will investigate the use of deadly force by the two officers, a news release said.

While investigating a string of auto thefts in Dermott, a Chicot County sheriff's deputy and a Dermott police officer opened fire at 3:30 p.m. near 501 W. Daniels St. on a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Lake Village Police Department, according to the release.

Travis Haynes, 33, of Eudora was arrested a short time later after fleeing in the SUV, the release said. Arresting officers found that Haynes was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his leg, the release stated.

Haynes was treated at a Chicot County hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Little Rock, the release said. His injuries were not initially determined to be life-threatening, according to the release.