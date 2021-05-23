The evolution of Joe Biden

What happened to Joe Biden? Many people thought he was a moderate incrementalist, but now he's promoting whopping big legislative packages that make many on the progressive left extremely happy.

I asked him that when I spoke on the phone with him last week. The answer seems to be: It's complicated.

The values that drive him have been utterly consistent over the decades, and the policies he is proposing now are similar to those he's been championing for decades.

It's the scale that is gigantically different. And that's because Biden believes that in a post-Trump world we're fighting not just to preserve the middle class, but to survive as the leading nation of the earth.

"We're kind of at a place where the rest of the world is beginning to look to China," Biden said. "The most devastating comment made after I was elected--it wasn't so much about me--but it was by the Irish taoiseach [prime minister] "saying that 'Well, America can't lead. They can't even get their arms around covid.'"

I asked him how he developed his view of the role government should play in our lives. He started talking about how, during World War II, his father managed a branch of a company that retrofitted merchant vessels. When he started a wholesale business after the war, his partner blew all the money on his gambling problem.

"After the war he was doing fairly well, and that's when he lost everything," Biden recalled. From then on, Biden's dad mostly struggled. "I watched my dad get the hell kicked out of him in terms of his pride."

This may seem like an unusual way to answer a question about the role of government, but it is quintessential Biden. He derives his worldview from lived experience, especially the world of his youth, and how his parents taught him to see that world.

The story about his father includes the key elements of the Biden world-view.

First, a social location. What matters is not only how a person sees an issue, but also where he or she sees it from. Biden sees most issues from the vantage of the folks that used to be called "the common man," the lower-middle- and middle-class Truman Democrats he grew up around.

Second, an acute awareness of the vicissitudes of life. Biden said that his dad once showed him an image of comic strip Viking Hagar the Horrible getting hammered by life and screaming out, "Why me?" God answers, "Why not?" Biden still has that comic strip. "That was my dad," he added.

Third, an intense focus on human dignity. "I think the Irish most often use the world 'dignity' of any other group of people," Biden said. "I think it's because when you've been deprived of dignity you put a high, high premium on it."

Out of these three elements emerges a governing philosophy, and subsequently a set of policies, that works strenuously to support people amid the setbacks of life, that offers people good jobs so they can live with dignity, that pushes against the arrogance of wealth.

When you look at the legislation he's sponsored or supported over the decades, you notice that the dollar amounts are generally in the millions or low billions. Today, the Biden agenda is in the trillions. What has changed, even since January 2017, when he and Barack Obama left office?

"I think circumstances have changed drastically. We're at a genuine inflection point in history," Biden said. He says we're experiencing a "Fourth Industrial Revolution," which encompasses developments ranging from the rise of information technology, to the rise of the Chinese superstate, to shifts in the global competitive environment.

Biden spent a lot of his Senate career working on foreign policy matters and sometimes talks about domestic policy through an international or grand strategic lens. "We've gotten to a point where I think our economic competence has a gigantic impact on our international influence and capacity," he said.

As Ronald Brownstein noted in The Atlantic, for years the dominant Democratic view was that wages would rise if you gave people more skills and education. The dominant Biden era view is that you also have to give people more union bargaining power to balance corporate power. For years Democrats predominantly believed you could help Black Americans if you designed color-blind policies aimed at the working class. Now Biden officials are more likely to believe you have to create race-conscious policies that explicitly benefit Blacks.

So has Biden now become a straight-up progressive? Biden certainly doesn't think so. "The progressives don't like me because I'm not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda." He thinks the people who take the big risks to generate wealth should reap the big rewards.

He's suspicious of the generous college debt forgiveness plans that have sprung up on the left. "The idea that you go to Penn and you're paying a total of $70,000 a year and the public should pay for that? I don't agree."

I asked him where is the limit between what government should and shouldn't do? He said workers should "earn what they get. But they have to be given an opportunity. I think the thing that moved us ahead of the rest of the world at the turn of the 20th century was the notion that we had universal education."

Then he added, "If we were sitting down today to say, 'OK, what does public education consist of in the 21st century? Think anybody would say 12 years is enough? I don't."