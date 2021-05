Wilson Walls has been named valedictorian of the Central Arkansas Christian High School class of 2021.

William Walker is salutatorian.

Walls, 18, whose parents are Wesley and Traci Walls, plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Walls intends to pursue a career with the FBI or as a prosecutor.

Walker, 18, is headed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, too. He wants to attend medical school and eventually become a psychiatrist. Walker's parents are Todd and Tracy Walker.