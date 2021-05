Adam James Lorio has been named Class of 2021 valedictorian at Catholic High School for Boys.

Walker Ashworth Cunningham is salutatorian.

Lorio, 18, is headed for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. His major is undecided. His parents are Jerry and Allison Lorio.

Cunningham, 18, is going to the University of Texas at Austin, where he plans to study geoscience. His parents are Ashley and Baker Cunningham.