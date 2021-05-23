Top grads named at eSTEM High

Sergio Dean Markin has been named valedictorian for the eSTEM High School class of 2021.

Elijah Jonathan Keen is salutatorian.

Markin, 17, is headed for the University of Chicago, with career plans in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics field or in the creative arts. His parents are Brandon Markin and Mariella Hernandez.

Keen, 18, is going to study electrical engineering at Arkansas State University. He is also going into the Arkansas National Guard. Keen's parents are Nathaniel and Audra Keen.