Top Texas election official to step down

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs, the state's top elections official, will resign at the end of May, according to a letter she sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hughs was appointed by Abbott in 2019, but never received a required confirmation vote by the state Senate and must step down when the legislative session ends, according to the state Constitution.

Hughs' resignation is effective May 31, the final day of the session.

Senate Nominations Committee Chair Dawn Buckingham's office declined comment to The Texas Tribune on why Hughs' nomination was never considered. Buckingham's chief of staff, Aaron Harris, also declined comment to The Associated Press.

Hughs' resignation comes as Texas is on course to become the nation's largest state to tighten restrictions on voting. The GOP legislation is just a few steps away from the desk of Abbott, a Republican who has vowed to support stricter voting rules.

In her letter to Abbott dated Thursday, Hughs, a lawyer, expressed gratitude for her appointment and said only that the time is right for her to step down.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished and recognize this is the right time to transition and turn my attention to private practice," Hughs wrote.

Storm Ana expected to fade harmlessly

MIAMI -- The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting east over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 205 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the hurricane center said in an 5 p.m. advisory. It was moving west at about 5 mph.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion and then dissipate by Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued. The island likely will experience locally gusty winds, weather forecasters said.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

2 people die in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were killed and eight more were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday, police said.

Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument near the Monarch nightclub, pulled out guns and started shooting, KMSP-TV reported.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SGhV7B6BMk]

Elder said a 23-year-old Bloomington man had been arrested, the Star Tribune reported. He was one of two shooters at the scene, Elder said. The other was one of the victims.

Five men and five women were shot, the Police Department said in a series of tweets. Two of the men died and another man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The other seven had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

It was not the only shooting in the city overnight, the Star Tribune reported. Five people were shot in separate incidents. One of them later died.

The latest deaths brought the city's homicide total to 31 for 2021.

"We can stem crime in our city, but it will take all of us coming together with a renewed commitment to preventative work and a shared resolve to stop the gun violence," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement Saturday.

Space-edge tourism shuttle passes test

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the company forges toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere.

High above the desert in a cloudless sky, VSS Unity ignited its rocket to hurtle the ship and two pilots toward space. A live feed by NASASpaceFlight.com showed the ship accelerating upward and confirmed a landing later via radar.

Virgin Galactic announced that its VSS Unity shuttle achieved a speed equal to three times the speed of sound and an altitude of just over 55 miles above sea level before making its gliding return through the atmosphere.

British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson says the flight and landing bring the roughly 15-year-old venture close to commercial flights for tourists. Virgin Galactic says those flights could begin next year.

"Today was just an incredible step in the right direction," Branson told The Associated Press shortly after the flight landings. "It tested a lot of new systems that the teams have been building, and they all worked."

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said at least two more undated test flights lie ahead -- the next with four mission specialist passengers in the cabin. Pending trials also includes a flight that will take Branson to the edge of space.