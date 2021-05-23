Town OKs payment for tornado siren

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Town trustees approved recently the payment of $8,501 for a tornado siren installed at Moseley (Okla.) Public Schools.

In a vote of 4-1, with Trustee Marty Thompson voting no, the board voted to pay the amount to Delaware County, Okla. Mayor Rhonda Wise received an email from Delaware County Commissioner Jay Callahan stating the county received an invoice from the Delaware County Emergency Management for the $21,746.

The email states a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for $13,245 was paid to the county for the siren. The email didn't state when the grant was received by the county. Delaware County paid the remaining balance of $8,501, but is seeking to recoup that amount from West Siloam Springs.

The tornado siren was installed last fall, according to Delaware County Emergency Director Jeff Reeves and is owned by West Siloam Springs.

Cherokee Tribal Council Member Mike Shambaugh heard what had happened and talked about helping with the balance, Wise said. Shambaugh declined to comment on the issue, but Wise said she thinks the Cherokee Nation will reimburse the city for at least part of the amount owed to the county.

"My opinion (is) we should pay it off and then I'll talk to Cherokee Nation and see if we can get reimbursed," Wise said.

Marc Hayot may be reached by email at mhayot@nwadg.com.