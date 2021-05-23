VA needs volunteers to give veterans rides

Margaret Robinson, a transportation coordinator at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, says the VA desperately needs more volunteer drivers to transport veterans to appointments. The need is especially great in Pine Bluff and other communities, according to a news release.

Robinson serves as a volunteer with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Red Cross, food banks, her church and her family. The grandmother, an Air Force veteran, also volunteers about 50 hours a week as the VA Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) DAV Hospital Service coordinator.

And Robinson is requesting assistance. The DAV donates vans to the VA, and Robinson coordinates the network; however the crucial need is more volunteer drivers.

As coordinator, Robinson handles transportation for veterans to receive care through convenient, safe and reliable transportation. VTN provides veterans with free transportation services to appointments. This service ensures all ambulatory veterans, with no access to transportation options of their own, are enabled to travel to Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System medical facilities to receive the care they have earned.

DAV chapters as well as other volunteers transport veterans from van locations at Batesville, El Dorado, Camden, Fayetteville, Heber Springs, Hot Springs, Hope, Jonesboro, Magnolia, Mena Mountain View, Mountain Home, Newport, Pine Bluff, Russellville, as well as other locations along designated routes to VA health system facilities.

"We have received inquiries from potential drivers after a news release was published a few months ago," Robinson said. "These inquiries resulted in six new drivers at Hot Springs and Camden. We still need more drivers, especially in Pine Bluff. Volunteering to drive a veteran ensures even those living remotely from CAVHS can make their appointments. There are times there are vans available, but no drivers. Volunteering one day a month helps."

Qualifications for volunteer drivers include having a valid Arkansas driver's license, safe driving record, completion of training and health screenings. Details: Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System volunteer services, (501) 257-3288.