Watson Chapel board plans to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The proposed agenda includes consideration of a one-time bonus to contracted employees and consideration of hiring six teachers and other staff, according to a news release.

First Electric awards DeWitt senior

First Electric Cooperative will award a $2,000 college scholarship to nine recent high school graduates living in the cooperative's five districts.

Among those are Jessalyn Ahrens of DeWitt High School, according to a news release.

Scholarships are funded by the co-op's Operation Round-Up program. Details: visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/FirstElectric.

Governor appoints area residents

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced appointments to state boards Friday, according to a news release. Residents from Southeast Arkansas include:

Andrew Beaupre, Ph.D, Pine Bluff, was appointed to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. The appointment expires June 30, 2022. He replaces Jamie Brandon.

Jimmy Jones, Fordyce, was reappointed to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. The appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028.

Stephanie Hollis, Monticello, was appointed to the Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. The appointment expires July 20, 2023. She replaces Daisy Duerr.