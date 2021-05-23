Woman killed in U.S. 64 collision

A Center Ridge woman was killed and three people were injured Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.

McKenzie Scruggs, 24, was a passenger in a 2016 Ford Fiesta that crossed the centerline while traveling west on U.S. 64 near Shoemaker Circle, the report said.

The Fiesta struck a 1999 Chevy Silverado driven by Robert Schottenbauer, 24, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., the report said. The Silverado spun around and rolled on top of the Fiesta.

Schottenbauer and Fiesta driver Keair Criswell, 22, and passenger Caroline Lisio, 18, both of Conway, were taken to Conway Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries, the report stated.

The weather was cloudy, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.