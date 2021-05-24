Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Lonoke County, authorities say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Lonoke County on Monday morning, authorities said.

Police received a call about the pedestrian, who was hit by a Union Pacific train north of East Main Street in Austin at about 9:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Lonoke County sheriff’s office.

Austin and Ward police responded to the call, as well as the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, personnel from the Lonoke County Office of Emergency Management and representatives from Union Pacific, the post states.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the victim’s identity, pending notification of the victim's family, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.