2-vehicle collision kills Hoxie youth

An unnamed minor died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 in Craighead County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The minor was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on the highway at 8:41 p.m. when it crossed the center turn lane and traveled all the way into the outside northbound lane where it struck a 2015 International tractor-trailer head-on, the report said. Both vehicles caught fire immediately upon impact, according to the report.

Arkansas State Police does not disclose the names of minors in traffic fatalities. The report did say the victim was from Hoxie.

Damon Turner, 44, of Memphis, the driver of the International, was injured in the crash.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry.