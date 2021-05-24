OPINION | OLD NEWS: Preachers abuzz as Churchill's sensational novel hits silvery screen

Let's go back to the movies — way back to the movies.

A century ago this week, "The Inside of the Cup" was showing at the 2-month-old Capitol Theater in Little Rock. This was a sensational movie based on a bestselling novel by Winston Churchill.

The Capitol was sensational, too. Owned by lumberman James A. Bowman, the venue had just opened — March 13, 1921 — at 600 Main St. The Arkansas Gazette described it as a small theater beautifully finished inside with ornamental plaster and decorated in a rose and French gray color scheme.

Even more exciting was the building's strength. It was "completely fireproof and tons of steel have been buried in the walls," the Gazette noted. Bowman claimed that any part of the cement roof could hold up a locomotive. There's no evidence this claim ever was demonstrated.

In 1949, theater operator Ed Rowley renovated the Pulaski Theater at 324 W. Capitol Ave. and moved the name "Capitol" to that building; and Bowman's once elegant old building became a large flower shop, McClellan's.

If we close our eyes to spelling, the "original" Capitol on Main Street was not even the city's first playhouse to use the name. From the 1880s until a catastrophic fire Feb. 12, 1913, a Capital Theatre operated on West Markham Street near Center Street. First a proper playhouse, it descended into vaudeville and went downhill from there.

Are we also surprised by the information that Churchill was a novelist in 1921? He was terribly wealthy, too, and so well connected that President Woodrow Wilson used one of his mansions, in New Hampshire, as the summer White House.

In fact, Churchill had been a massive success since 1899, when his novel "Richard Carvel" sold about 2 million copies. A romantic political thriller in the form of some guy's ancestor's memoirs, its eight-volume narrative is set in Maryland and London with adventures unfolding before, during and after the American Revolution.

Churchill also wrote short stories, nonfiction and four Broadway plays as well as other, not-Broadway plays.

"Winston Churchill" was such a household name in 1921 that another man named Winston Churchill — a British politician — was referred to as "Winston S. Churchill" or "Winston Spencer Churchill" to distinguish him from the much more prominent (and also American) Winston. (See arkansasonline.com/524winston.)

"The Inside of the Cup" adapted a novel that in 1913 had ranked among the top books advertised by Little Rock book shops Allsopp & Chapple (307-309 Main St.) and Wilson-Webb (212 Main). The silent movie was highly anticipated, and according to a review in the May 24, 1921, Arkansas Democrat, delivered a lesson even more sharply than the book.

Churchill found his title in the Gospel of Matthew: "Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You clean the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of greed and self-indulgence."

The hero is a young minister hired by a wealthy church in a shabby section of a city resembling St. Louis. Parishioners live elsewhere, trekking to church on Sunday and feeling righteous about the effort. The most prominent among them is a welcoming but corrupt and very lonely banker.

The film conveyed "a terrible lesson of the evils which attend greed and hypocrisy," but the Democrat's reviewer promised it was not a dull preachment:

"On the contrary, the dramatic incidents which develop following the machinations of the unscrupulous banker, bringing ruin to his victims and driving son and daughter from home, are full of tense interest, and the heart appeal in two love affairs engages the attention and enlists the sympathies from beginning to end. Also, the power for good in the brave minister, who denounces evil in high places as well as among the lower strata and takes a firm stand for right living, is a virile factor in the development of the plot."

All plots need a virile factor or two.

An entertainment brief in the May 22 Gazette explained that the banker had ruined a young man and also wrecked the reputation of an innocent girl his son wanted to marry:

"Opposing the marriage because the girl was poor, the banker frames charges against her, which puts her out of employment and starts her on a downward path. The banker's son leaves home and starts downhill also, and his daughter also leaves home, but engages in settlement work."

"Settlement work" meant helping the poor. She was noble and virginal; and the other girl also was a good person even though she did go downhill.

Meanwhile, the smug parishioners despise the poor folks around their fine church. Their self-satisfaction sends the minister into a faith crisis from which he makes his way onto a spirit-driven warpath, preaching powerfully about Christ's compassion, the deadness of a faith without works, etc. He gives up caring about doctrinal niceties such as the virgin birth and then he exposes the banker's bad deeds.

Outrage splits the congregation! The bishop has to decide whether to have the minister tried as a heretic.

The Gazette reported that in New York, prominent clergymen used this "startling" story as a text for their sermons.

As if all of that juiciness wasn't enough, both papers reported that the cast of the Paramount production included "a former Little Rock boy."

The actor Richard Carlyle, whose character played a prominent role in the movie's most dramatic scene, was born Paul Mitchell, son of John A. Mitchell, formerly a coal merchant in Little Rock.

If you happen to look up this silent movie in IMDb, you won't find any mention of a Paul Mitchell, Little Rock or coal under Richard Carlyle's brief bio. In fact, it says the actor was born in Canada. (IMDb also lists another, later, Richard Carlyle, also born in Canada.)

This information presents us two possibilities:

1) When Paul Mitchell selected or was given the stage name Richard Carlyle, a new backstory came with it.

2) Both Little Rock newspapers and the proprietor of the Capitol were confused.

Of course anything could be true about the movie business, but surely it matters that Mr. and Mrs. John A. Mitchell were exceedingly well known in Little Rock. He appears in Gazette archives beginning in 1874. He marries, buys land, goes to parties. Possibly he is the Capt. John A. Mitchell honored at Indianapolis in 1891 for something that happened during the Civil War.

Also in 1891, he takes over the firm of Thomas Lafferty, Coal Dealers, as sole agent for the Ouita Coal Co. at Coal Hill.

He and the wife organize The Jolly Boys Club. They visit her sister at Kansas City. They travel to Detroit. They chaperone a dance. One of their sons attends West Point.

They move to Denver in 1907, possibly for John's health, but they retain connections at Little Rock and return for visits. Seems like people would know if they had a boy who got a role in a hit movie.

Three Capitols, two Churchills, one Richard and/or Paul — all of these names reduced by time to some very old news.

