4-star Derrian Ford announces top schools

Magnolia guard Derrian Ford has narrowed his list of 27 scholarship offers down to nine schools.

Ford, 6-4, 205 pounds, announced Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and LSU as his top schools.

He plans make an official visit to Fayetteville on June 1-3. Ford was named the Class 4A Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 42 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

Paul Biancardi, the national recruiting director for ESPN, elevated Ford from No. 58 nationally to his current ranking in April.

“Another prospect who had an outstanding high school season,” Biancardi said after the release of the rankings. “He has displayed effectiveness both inside and beyond the arc with his jumper. He creates space well for himself and can read the floor and make the assist.

"He also earns a fair share of points from the free throw line at a good percentage.”