Active cases decline; hospitalizations rise

Active covid-19 cases dropped, but hospitalizations rose by nine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's Sunday update.

Active cases dropped by 19 to 2,037. Hospitalizations increased to 196, with one more person on a ventilator than Saturday. Another death was recorded, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,817.

Another 4,245 vaccine doses were given, according to the Sunday update, with 2,238 more Arkansans now fully immunized. The state has given nearly 1.93 million doses, which is 73.9% of the doses available.

"Better vaccination numbers than last week and a continued decline in active cases show us moving in the right direction," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily covid social media post.

"The progress we've made in the fight against this virus is remarkable. If you haven't already, make a plan to get vaccinated this week."

Total case numbers since the start of the pandemic in Arkansas in March 2020 rose by 97 to 340,137, according to Sunday's update.

Of the confirmed new cases Sunday, Benton and Pulaski counties had the most, with 18, followed by Craighead County with five. Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson and Sebastian counties each had four.