Benton County marriage licenses

May 13
Luke Anthony, 37, and Marylynn Hemos, 36, both of Bentonville
Cullen Charles Davies, 32, and Henedina Saucedo Garavito, 27, both of Bentonville
Richard Steven Davis, 23, and Rachel Nicole Mallory, 26, both of Centerton
Jonathan Michael Herndon, 33, Bella Vista, and Britny Noel Messick, 23, Pineville, Mo.
Brian Edward Payne, 55, and Debbie Elaine Scroggins, 47, both of Rogers
Gage James Riley, 19, and Kyra May Coberly, 17, both of Siloam Springs
May 14
Matthew Alan DeVos, 29, and Melody Brooke Sams, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Dan Marshal Douglas, 64, Bentonville, and Amy Camille Blades-Bowen, 56, Little Rock
Chad Lee Freeman, 49, and Melody Ann Ramirez, 49, both of Springdale
Jeremy Christen Glass, 34, Hindsville, 34, and Jaime Leigh Hadley, 29, Rogers
Jeremy Michael Green, 40, and Shivani Rajendra Borkar, 28, both of Lowell
Jason Reed Grimes, 47, and Kelly Rose McBurnett, 35, both of Pea Ridge
Kim Lagrande Hatton, 60, Rogers, and Carolyn Sue Lawson, 59, Springdale
Andres Hernandez-Hernandez, 33, and Melissa Daniela Leal-Cortes, 33, both of Bentonville
Jason Clay Howard, 21, and Shay Delaney Box, 22, both of Bentonville
Granger Scott Insco, 26, Bentonville, and Kristin Nykole Johnson, 23, Gentry
Logan Garrett Jean, 33, and Nancy Elisa Dinero, 42, both of Cave Springs
Seth Michael Lankford, 23, and Rachel Ann Smith, 23, both of Bentonville
Lloyd Hugh Meinholz, 53, and Tina Kay Merritt, 51, both of Rogers
Zackary Scott Meyers, 36, and Brandy Ann Ingram, 34, both of Bella Vista
Craig Allen Miller, 50, Bentonville, and Laura Ann Farar, 46, Cave Springs
Jeremy Isaac Pritchett, 48, Bunch, Okla., and Kari Jean Benham, 46, Tahlequah, Okla.
Caesar Anthony Rostro, 34, and Analisa Hilda Chavez, 31, both of Rogers
Francisco Javier Rubio, 34, and Olga Lidia Montes, 42, both of Centerton
Kasey Wayne Shinnall, 24, and Darby Trinity Gain, 23, both of Bella Vista
William Calhoun Smith, 73, Stamps, and Marla Kay Dean, 71, Summers
Brett Jackson Williams, 47, Bentonville, and Canelia Ann Guizar, 30, Bella Vista
Austin William Bailey Yates, 28, and Stephanie Amber Schmidt, 28, both of Centerton
Andrew Zachary Young, 23, and Sandtee May Dockery, 21, both of Pryor, Okla.
May 17
Chance Ryan Collier, 25, and Cassidy Jade Clayton, 21, both of Conway
Aaron Bradford Epperson, 25, and Ashley Nicole Hargrove, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.
Seth Benjamin Fontenot, 19, Springfield, Mo., and Bess Irene Ettestad, 20, Bella Vista
Trey Garrison Gibson, 22, Webb City, Mo., and Emily Grace Braden, 22, Branson, Mo.
Lawrence Anthony Hoyt, 33, Rogers, and Ana Maria Marrero Negron, 22, Bentonville
Luis Angel Martinez, 22, Lowell, and Ashley Estrada-Chagolla, 23, Rogers
Dylan Duane Cook Maxfield, 26, and Kristian Oo-kil-lah Mitchell, 24, both of Siloam Springs
James Alec McLean 3rd, 25, Bentonville, and Rachel Savannah White, 22, Lowell
Brandon Wayne Miller, 23, Bethel Heights, and Madeleine Leigh Bayer, 21, Little Rock
Dylan Johnathan Parker, 31, Rogers, and Charis Dakota Miller, 30, Centerton
Jorge Pulido-Camacho, 34, and Marlen Ortiz-Cervantes, 24, both of Rogers
Jared Michael Roe, 35, and Janelle Yvonne Runyan, 36, both of Pea Ridge
Mason Maculla Rounds, 27, and Desiray Nichol Dunn, 26, both of Garfield
Andrew Jonathan Scott, 34, and Lindsey Ellen Houston, 33, both of Rogers
Scotty Allen Walker, 47, and Julie Ann Escalera, 43, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
May 18
Matthew Dane Currin, 22, Rogers, and Sydney Ann Abbott, 23, Cave Springs
Jacob Thomas Hartmeier, 28, and Caitlin Renee McAfee, 29, both of Rogers
Kevin Knoessen, 27, and Trystan Ashley Schuff, 24, both of Bentonville
Michael Anthony Nauman, 29, and Madison Alexis Snyder, 25, both of Bristol, Conn.
Eric Trong Phan, 31, and Hoang-Anh Au, 29, both of Centerton
Rickey Dale Plunkett, 57, Tupelo, Miss., and Danielle Janette McKinney, 38, Bentonville
Nicholas Anthony Sotelo, 29, and Elizabeth Glenn Vandergrift, 27, both of Centerton
Daniel Alberto Valle, 25, and Cynthia Llaquelin Adame, 25, both of Rogers
May 19
Christopher Owen Cole, 27, and Nichole Lee Taylor, 27, both of Bentonville
Christopher James Copeland, 30, and Michelle Elizabeth Volpe, 21, both of Bentonville
Farley Braydon Fondren, 30, Maben, Miss., and Courtney Elizabeth Ennis, 28, Bella Vista
Daniel Daley Greisen, 60, and Vell Monteen Greisen, 56, both of Garfield
Jesse Thomas Sanchez, 25, Bella Vista, and Schelby Alaine Stacey, 26, Rogers
Scott Austin Lee Smith, 19, and Victoria Renee O'Neal, 19, both of Siloam Springs