Benton County marriage licenses

May 13

Luke Anthony, 37, and Marylynn Hemos, 36, both of Bentonville

Cullen Charles Davies, 32, and Henedina Saucedo Garavito, 27, both of Bentonville

Richard Steven Davis, 23, and Rachel Nicole Mallory, 26, both of Centerton

Jonathan Michael Herndon, 33, Bella Vista, and Britny Noel Messick, 23, Pineville, Mo.

Brian Edward Payne, 55, and Debbie Elaine Scroggins, 47, both of Rogers

Gage James Riley, 19, and Kyra May Coberly, 17, both of Siloam Springs

May 14

Matthew Alan DeVos, 29, and Melody Brooke Sams, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Dan Marshal Douglas, 64, Bentonville, and Amy Camille Blades-Bowen, 56, Little Rock

Chad Lee Freeman, 49, and Melody Ann Ramirez, 49, both of Springdale

Jeremy Christen Glass, 34, Hindsville, 34, and Jaime Leigh Hadley, 29, Rogers

Jeremy Michael Green, 40, and Shivani Rajendra Borkar, 28, both of Lowell

Jason Reed Grimes, 47, and Kelly Rose McBurnett, 35, both of Pea Ridge

Kim Lagrande Hatton, 60, Rogers, and Carolyn Sue Lawson, 59, Springdale

Andres Hernandez-Hernandez, 33, and Melissa Daniela Leal-Cortes, 33, both of Bentonville

Jason Clay Howard, 21, and Shay Delaney Box, 22, both of Bentonville

Granger Scott Insco, 26, Bentonville, and Kristin Nykole Johnson, 23, Gentry

Logan Garrett Jean, 33, and Nancy Elisa Dinero, 42, both of Cave Springs

Seth Michael Lankford, 23, and Rachel Ann Smith, 23, both of Bentonville

Lloyd Hugh Meinholz, 53, and Tina Kay Merritt, 51, both of Rogers

Zackary Scott Meyers, 36, and Brandy Ann Ingram, 34, both of Bella Vista

Craig Allen Miller, 50, Bentonville, and Laura Ann Farar, 46, Cave Springs

Jeremy Isaac Pritchett, 48, Bunch, Okla., and Kari Jean Benham, 46, Tahlequah, Okla.

Caesar Anthony Rostro, 34, and Analisa Hilda Chavez, 31, both of Rogers

Francisco Javier Rubio, 34, and Olga Lidia Montes, 42, both of Centerton

Kasey Wayne Shinnall, 24, and Darby Trinity Gain, 23, both of Bella Vista

William Calhoun Smith, 73, Stamps, and Marla Kay Dean, 71, Summers

Brett Jackson Williams, 47, Bentonville, and Canelia Ann Guizar, 30, Bella Vista

Austin William Bailey Yates, 28, and Stephanie Amber Schmidt, 28, both of Centerton

Andrew Zachary Young, 23, and Sandtee May Dockery, 21, both of Pryor, Okla.

May 17

Chance Ryan Collier, 25, and Cassidy Jade Clayton, 21, both of Conway

Aaron Bradford Epperson, 25, and Ashley Nicole Hargrove, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.

Seth Benjamin Fontenot, 19, Springfield, Mo., and Bess Irene Ettestad, 20, Bella Vista

Trey Garrison Gibson, 22, Webb City, Mo., and Emily Grace Braden, 22, Branson, Mo.

Lawrence Anthony Hoyt, 33, Rogers, and Ana Maria Marrero Negron, 22, Bentonville

Luis Angel Martinez, 22, Lowell, and Ashley Estrada-Chagolla, 23, Rogers

Dylan Duane Cook Maxfield, 26, and Kristian Oo-kil-lah Mitchell, 24, both of Siloam Springs

James Alec McLean 3rd, 25, Bentonville, and Rachel Savannah White, 22, Lowell

Brandon Wayne Miller, 23, Bethel Heights, and Madeleine Leigh Bayer, 21, Little Rock

Dylan Johnathan Parker, 31, Rogers, and Charis Dakota Miller, 30, Centerton

Jorge Pulido-Camacho, 34, and Marlen Ortiz-Cervantes, 24, both of Rogers

Jared Michael Roe, 35, and Janelle Yvonne Runyan, 36, both of Pea Ridge

Mason Maculla Rounds, 27, and Desiray Nichol Dunn, 26, both of Garfield

Andrew Jonathan Scott, 34, and Lindsey Ellen Houston, 33, both of Rogers

Scotty Allen Walker, 47, and Julie Ann Escalera, 43, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

May 18

Matthew Dane Currin, 22, Rogers, and Sydney Ann Abbott, 23, Cave Springs

Jacob Thomas Hartmeier, 28, and Caitlin Renee McAfee, 29, both of Rogers

Kevin Knoessen, 27, and Trystan Ashley Schuff, 24, both of Bentonville

Michael Anthony Nauman, 29, and Madison Alexis Snyder, 25, both of Bristol, Conn.

Eric Trong Phan, 31, and Hoang-Anh Au, 29, both of Centerton

Rickey Dale Plunkett, 57, Tupelo, Miss., and Danielle Janette McKinney, 38, Bentonville

Nicholas Anthony Sotelo, 29, and Elizabeth Glenn Vandergrift, 27, both of Centerton

Daniel Alberto Valle, 25, and Cynthia Llaquelin Adame, 25, both of Rogers

May 19

Christopher Owen Cole, 27, and Nichole Lee Taylor, 27, both of Bentonville

Christopher James Copeland, 30, and Michelle Elizabeth Volpe, 21, both of Bentonville

Farley Braydon Fondren, 30, Maben, Miss., and Courtney Elizabeth Ennis, 28, Bella Vista

Daniel Daley Greisen, 60, and Vell Monteen Greisen, 56, both of Garfield

Jesse Thomas Sanchez, 25, Bella Vista, and Schelby Alaine Stacey, 26, Rogers

Scott Austin Lee Smith, 19, and Victoria Renee O'Neal, 19, both of Siloam Springs