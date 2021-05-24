Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 10

Abuelo's Mexican Food Embassy

4005 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gaskets on bar coolers are dirty.

Firehouse Subs

2009 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 300, Rogers

Critical violations: Paper towel dispenser at hand washing sink in kitchen is empty.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine.

For the Love

216 N. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Friendship Community Care, Inc.

1500 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee food stored with establishment food.

Taqueria El Rancho

715 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Clean sheet trays below a shelf that was being used to store tubs of raw cut meat that were being portioned into other pans. The bottom of the tubs and the shelf have fluids from the raw meat on them. The issue is the raw meat being stored above clean equipment. After employee emptied one tub used for raw meat, the tub was placed leaning up against other clean equipment by the dish washing sink.

Noncritical violations: Raw fish thawing in a tub of water at room temperature. Open, uncovered raw meat stored in the walk in freezer. Freezer is leaking condensation, which can get on the uncovered foods. Condensation leak in the walk in cooler. Pan under leaking area catching condensation. Water is dripping onto items in the freezer during defrost mode. The finish on the swinging doors between the back and kitchen is wearing off exposing the raw wood beneath.

May 11

B List Burgers LLC

1721 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Poisonous or toxic materials shall be stored so they cannot contaminate food.

Noncritical violations: None

Casa Castillo

148 Seba Road, Centerton

Critical violations: Bleach, sanitizer and window cleaner stored on the floor and bottom shelves in the toilet. No functioning lock on the door, possible access by young children.

Noncritical violations: Microwave interior surface has food particles and debris.

Cave Springs Coffee by Joyhouse

137 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Kalaches in the reach in cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Items not date marked as needed. Customer self-serve disposable tableware stored with mouth contact part up.

Noncritical violations: Very low cold water pressure at the hand washing sink in the back baking area. Wet cloth used on the steam wands not stored in sanitizer. Establishment has some storage containers and baking equipment that does not fit in the compartments of the three-compartment sink. Floor in the baking area and the hallway between storage area, baking room and back door is not easily cleanable. The concrete does not appear to be sealed and some tiles at the hallway door are broken.

Dough Zone

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bowl without handle being used to scoop rice from bulk container.

Food Truck El Viejon

115 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Chicken thawing in handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Fred's Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Two employee drinks stored on top of ice machine with no straw. Meats being transported from smokehouse to kitchen were uncovered.

Noncritical violations: None

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1618 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Open pink drink can above food items. Multiple food boxes stored on the floor in the walk-in coolers.

Noncritical violations: None

Little Caesars Pizza

206 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two sets of light bulbs with no protective shielding.

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple lids to food storage containers in walk-in cooler have cracks/missing pieces.

Pastafina Italian Restaurant

1045 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled raw salmon with gloved hands, removed gloves, but did not wash hands prior to putting on clean gloves to continue with food preparation. Handwashing sink is blocked with a rolling cart and not accessible for employee use without moving the cart. Automatic dishwashing machine does not show a sanitizer concentration when checked with the test strip.

Noncritical violations: None

Triple Eight Hashery

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

May 12

Boys & Girls Club

409 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There are no thermometers in refrigerators that will be used for milk storage.

Newtown Nutrition

115 S. Dixieland Road, Suite 24, Rogers

Critical violations: Liquid egg white mix 47 degrees in fridge.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator does not have a thermometer to measure ambient air temperature.

May 13

Benton County Jail

1300 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Wall in food storage area has large hole.

Noncritical violations: None

Casey's General Store

362 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Burrito mix is 78 degrees in the reach-in cooler. Possible the item was not cooled properly. Burrito mix was destroyed. Cool foods from 135 degrees to 70 degrees or below in two hours or less. From 70 degrees to 41 degrees or below in four hours or less. Customer self-serve grab and go hot foods are not marked with a time stamp.

Noncritical violations: Thermometer in the self-serve grab-and go-cooler is no longer legible. Food workers are not wearing effective hair restraints.

La Carreta

521 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Tamales and rice stored in plastic to-go bags.

Noncritical violations: None

La Nueva Parroquia Market

400 S. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There are gaps where daylight can be seen in the brick above the top and sides of the double doors in the back. Gasket to walk-in freezer is torn and does not seal properly. Ice buildup in freezer.

Meld Kitchen

1120 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat cheeses and fruit.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired.

Rogers High School

2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels in dispenser at serving line handwashing sink on right side.

Noncritical violations: Paint peeling from walls in dish room revealing an absorbent surface.

The Creeks Golf Course

1499 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Sealed zipper bag of raw meat trimmings (not for customer consumption) stored on top of the packaged candy bars.

Noncritical violations: None

The Grove Restaurant

808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Salmon thawed in walk-in cooler in unopened packages. Plugs missing in walk-in cooler.

Tokyo House

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee eating lunch in kitchen near prep area. No paper towels available at handsink nearest drink station across from sushi bar. Employee keeping personal bowl of food warm in rice steamer containing rice for customer consumption. Raw beef steaks being stored above ready-to-eat oysters.

Noncritical violations: Frozen shrimp being thawed on kitchen counter top. Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with handle covered in ice.

Tortilleria La Popular

400 S. Eighth St., Suite F, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk at 49 degrees, rice at 53 degrees, in glass door cooler. Chips, cooked tortillas and dessert cups available for customer self-service do not have ingredients information.

Noncritical violations: Glass door refrigerator does not have a thermometer inside to measure ambient air temperature.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 10 -- Buckaroo Outpost Shaved Ice, 3814 N. 13th St., Rogers; Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2007 Promenade Blvd., Rogers; La Chele, 811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; NWACC Food Court Kitchen, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; NWACC Global Business Development, 900 S.E. Eagle Way, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; TCBY, 2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 140, Rogers

May 11 -- 03 Nutrition, 2301 W. Walnut St., Suite 19, Rogers; Coffee Container, 13511 Carrier Lane, Hiwasse

May 12 -- Java Dudes, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista; Shameless Food NWA, 302 S. Rife Drive, Rogers

May 13 -- AEL, 900 W. Lilac St., Rogers; Frosty Bites, 701 Walnut Ridge St., Centerton; Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, 14100 Vaughn Road, Bentonville; Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St., Rogers

May 14 -- Braum's, 551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; Building Bridges at BHS, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Local Lime, 2103 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1010, Rogers; Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers; Savoy Tea Company, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8152, Rogers; Special Care Preschool and Day Care, 1003 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville; Theo's Rogers, 3300 S. Market St., Suite 100, Rogers; Wild About Learning Academy, 1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville; Yeyo's El Alma De Mexico, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 41, Bentonville; Yum Yo's Frozen Treats, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers