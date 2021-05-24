Benton looks to keep growing as some oppose tax extension

Small businesses in Benton have different opinions about a 1.5% tax extension on hotels and restaurants set to go before the Benton City Council tonight.

Some restaurant owners support the advertising and promotion tax previously approved by voters for construction and operation of the Benton Event Center. Others oppose the tax, which is set to expire with the paying off of bonds in February 2022 -- five years earlier than expected.

If the third and final reading of the ordinance is approved with a majority vote today, the tax will be extended until 2041 and will produce about $1.5 million annually, said Mayor Tom Farmer, who supports the ordinance.

"It is an investment in the future of the city of Benton," Farmer said via email Thursday. "Using it for the designated proposed venues will do two things -- offer a quality of life for our citizens which at present they leave our city to find, and the investment will bring tourism into our city which will bring in money from the outside."

The City Council will vote on the ordinance during a public meeting at 6 p.m. at 114 S. East Street.

If it's passed, the revenue could help fund projects including bike and nature trails, a 16-hole tournament disc golf course, an indoor/outdoor water park, a tennis/pickleball complex, small neighborhood parks and a campground.

The tax would cover about half the costs of all the projects planned, Farmer said.

Multiple public hearings have been held on the subject with more than 60 people attending the most recent one last Monday night, Farmer said. He said 17 people spoke at that hearing.

Elgin Hamner, owner of Wood Grill Buffet, serves on the city's Advertising & Promotion Commission, which manages the hotel and restaurant tax funds.

"The A&P tax has been a really good benefit for Benton, and the building of the event center has been really good for the entire county and Central Arkansas," Hamner said Friday. "The facility is full and brings a lot of people from surrounding areas who come in and spend money at our hotels and restaurants."

Hamner said he's proud of the commission for paying off the bond earlier than expected.

"We have been very conservative with the taxpayers' money," he said.

Hamner said he supports the City Council voting to extend the tax.

"Nobody likes taxes or extra taxes," Hamner said. "I think Benton is really leading the way in my eyes in the growth in Central Arkansas, and the A&P tax has played a vital role in that."

The owner of Daylight Nutrition, Kevin Pickens, voices a different opinion.

"We have a small business," Pickens said. "Our customers don't understand why they are getting charged sales tax and a hamburger tax."

Pickens said he believes the City Council could find funds from somewhere else in its budget to complete projects.

"We are doing all we can do to keep our head above water," he said. "We pay enough taxes as it is. We pay it religiously every month."

Holly Burris, owner of Hobo Joe's Shaved Ice, said she's indifferent to the proposed tax extension.

"It would be nice to not pay the tax," she said. "I also know they promote Benton, and bringing people to Benton gives me a chance to sell to them. It is sort of a double-edged sword."

Burris said it would be helpful if the City Council had a clear plan for how the money would be spent.

"That would help people decide," she said.

Municipalities are allowed to place up to a 3% A&P tax on hotels and restaurants under state law. Larger cities are allowed up to 4%.

All Arkansas municipalities the same size or larger than Benton have some sort of A&P tax in place. The neighboring city of Bryant repealed its 2% tax on hotels and 1% tax on restaurants in 2019.

"This is an opportunity to invest into the future of our city," Farmer said. "It is an opportunity to offer quality of life to everyone that lives or visits our city, because we want everyone to consider Benton home."