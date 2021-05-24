Block party brings food, fun

The Donald W. Reynold Community Services Center's north parking lot was fast filling up as Brianna Boston waited while her boyfriend A.C. Gilliam removed a stroller from their car.

They were there for Saturday afternoon and evening's Block Party on Main.

They joined others as they trekked west up Second Avenue to Main Street, where Tupac Skakur's "California Love" boomed from large speakers set up at the intersection of Second and Main.

It was part of several blocks closed off to vehicle traffic.

DJ Hakeem, whose real name is Tavours Hollowell, wowed the crowd from a platform, and a growing number of people were dancing in the street.

Already about 200 or more people lined the sidewalks in front of closed shops, and many took advantage of the late afternoon shade, listening to a blend of soul, rap and even country from their lawn chairs.

Block party organizer and downtown businessman Wil Jenkins expected more party-goers Saturday evening than the estimated 600 who attended in April.

Boston and Gilliam, of Benton, were there at the enticement of her aunt, Shirley Matthews, who was there last month.

It wasn't just the long isolation of covid-19 coupled with the promise of fresh air and music, Boston said, as she placed her 1-year-old daughter into the stroller. She wanted a turkey leg.

Fortunately, Frazier's Smoked Turkey Legs food truck was only a few steps away.

It was one of about eight food trucks lining the downtown streets, and there were about 20 other vendors selling their wares.

The Block Party on Main has been a downtown staple since about 2016, before the pandemic forced organizer and downtown businessman Wil Jenkins to discontinue the street festival.

Last month was the first one about 13 months, Jenkins said.

It's more than just a block party, Jenkins said, adding that he wants to make Pine Bluff the happening place, "Forget Little Rock, we have an opportunity to create something unique here," he said.

"Pine Bluff is a real jewel," but in the rough, he said.

It will take a public-private partnership to bring the downtown back to life, he said.

Trevion Vickson, who was at the April event, agreed with Jenkins' goals of renovating and revitalizing the Main Street area, and said, "We need to bring more people downtown."

Matthews said she felt not only covid-safe but personally as well.

Pine Bluff Police Department Sgt. DeShawn Bennett, who worked both the April and May block parties, said everything had been peaceful.

"We've had no incidents," he said.

The Police Department was patrolling the perimeter, as well as taking positions inside the closed-off streets. The Jefferson County Sheriff's office was also helping out with security in the area.

As the evening wore on, Boston said they were glad they came.

"I got my turkey leg and it was as good as I hoped ... It's very laid back," she said.

Matthews said, "I'm enjoying sitting out in Pine Bluff," and then added, "and not dodging bullets."