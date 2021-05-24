Britain hopeful for reopening as vaccines resist variant

LONDON -- British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India.

Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks that increasing cases of the Indian variant could jeopardize the U.K.'s so-far successful plan to reopen its economy. More than 2,880 cases of the Indian variant have been recorded in England, figures show.

The government has said the variant appears to be more transmissible, but there was still uncertainty about how concerning this was.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said officials in England are on track to proceed with the final stage of unlocking the country from June 21 if the public remains cautious.

"It's looking good if people are continuing to observe all of the safety signals," she told the BBC.

However, she warned that the Indian variant is starting to become the dominant strain in parts of northwestern England, and people in hot spot areas need to be vigilant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said he was "increasingly confident" the country can follow its unlocking plans.

Their comments came after a study by Public Health England found that two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines offer "high levels of protection" against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant.

The study, which took place between April 5 and May 16, found that the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective against the variant after two doses. That compared with 93% effectiveness against the variant first identified in Kent, England, researchers said.

The AstraZeneca jab was 60% effective after both doses against the Indian variant, compared with 66% against the Kent variant.

Both vaccines were only 33% effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose.

Tough lockdown rules eased in most parts of the U.K. earlier this month, largely thanks to an efficient vaccine rollout program. Socializing indoors in limited numbers are again allowed in homes, restaurants and pubs, and a blanket ban on traveling abroad was also partly lifted.

Officials have said they plan to reopen nightclubs and allow large events like festivals from June 21 if infection rates continue to stay low.

More than 37.7 million people, or 72% of the adult population, have had their first vaccine dose in the U.K. About 42% have had their second dose.

However, France is considering stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer to prevent the spread of the Indian variant, authorities said Sunday.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian suggested Sunday that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere in between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being readied for visitors from the European Union and some other countries.

Without giving specifics, Le Drian said "health measures that are a bit stronger" could be applied for British tourists.

The minister indicated that the government in Paris is watching how the situation develops before making up its mind.

From Sunday, Germany already started requiring people arriving from the U.K. to go into quarantine for 14 days. The decision announced last Friday responded to the spread in Britain of the Indian variant.

Under the tighter rules, airlines and others will also only be able to transport German citizens and residents from Britain.

GERMAN NIGHTLIFE

Meanwhile, in Berlin, several nightspots have managed a limited restart along with pubs and restaurants over the weekend.

Clubs are opening their outdoor spaces to guests only as beer gardens or for small concerts and performances, provided the party-goers present a negative covid-19 test or a vaccination certificate. But the days of hammering beats, pumping basslines and expressively dressed patrons dancing until early morning are still shut down in one of the global hot spots of vibrant nightlife.

Performers, guests and owners said they were excited to be open again. But standing about outside with a drink isn't really clubbing, those attending reopened clubs conceded over the weekend. Many are still hoping that infection numbers will continue to decline and the vaccination campaign will go forward so they are able to also hold outdoor events with dancing soon.

At the Wilde Renate club, the disco ball swung outside in the late afternoon sunlight. For patrons like Konstantin Karl, 24, who stopped in on Saturday night, it's better than nothing.

"It's definitely a strange feeling, it's been a really long time, " he said. "Of course I'm happy that you can do something again, and get out again for once."

Xenia Abena Wiederkehr, events manager at Wilde Renate club, said that the partial opening "is very important to us. First of all, it's just nice to be able to do something as a team again. Secondly, our club is not only a club but also a platform; we work with collectives that do parties, but also performances. "

"And the platform just disappeared during the pandemic, and now that we can open the beer garden again, that's also possible again."

Representatives of the club scene have welcomed the German parliament's decision on May 7 that clubs and live venues with a demonstrable cultural connection will no longer be defined as places of entertainment, like brothels or gambling halls, but as cultural venues.

"The categorization now as cultural facilities opens a lot more possibilities," said Pamela Schobess, who represents the interests of Berlin club, party and cultural event organizers as a member of the board of the Berliner Club Commission. "We can also open clubs more or less in all regions of the cities in the future. And it is, of course, a great recognition for the work we do."

But the question remains as to when clubbers will be able to party in clubs the way they used to.

Schobess said club culture at a distance is practically impossible indoors, and that owners need a solution that will only be possible once infections numbers have significantly dropped and vaccination numbers clearly increased.

"Club culture only works without distance. And that's where we need to get to," Schobess said.

Information for this article was contributed by Sylvia Hui, Dorothee Thiesing and staff members of The Associated Press.