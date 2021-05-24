Congo volcano erupts; 15 people die

GOMA, Congo -- Torrents of lava poured into villages after dark in eastern Congo with little warning, leaving at least 15 people dead and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said Sunday.

The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday night sent about 5,000 people fleeing from the city of Goma across the nearby border into Rwanda, while 25,000 others sought refuge to the northwest in Sake, the U.N. children's agency said Sunday.

More than 170 children were still feared missing, and UNICEF officials said they were organizing transit centers to help unaccompanied children in the wake of the disaster.

Authorities said at least five other people had died in a truck crash while they were trying to evacuate Goma, but the scale of the loss had yet to be determined in some of the hardest-hit communities.

Hackers access Air India passenger data

NEW DELHI -- Personal data of an unspecified number of travelers has been compromised after a company that serves India's national carrier was hacked, Air India said.

The hackers accessed 10 years' worth of data, including names, passport and credit card details, from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System, Air India said in a statement Friday.

It disclosed the scale of the February breach nearly three months after it was first informed by the IT provider.

The breach compromised the data of some major global airlines, too. SITA at that time had said that Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa were among those affected.

Air India said almost 4.5 million passengers globally were affected in the "highly sophisticated" attack but did not specify how many of them were its travelers. It said no password data was breached during the attack and that the company was investigating.

The company said it recommended in an email to its customers that they should change their account passwords as a precaution.

Pakistani soldier killed in border assault

ISLAMABAD -- Militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a military post in northwestern Pakistan, killing a soldier in a firefight with Pakistani troops, the military said.

The cross-border attack took place in the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Saturday, the military said in a statement. It said troops returned fire, and a young soldier was killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and the military provided no further details.

The statement said Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to manage and control its side of the border. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by militants for attacks against targets inside Pakistan.

Afghan Defense Ministry deputy spokesman Fawad Aman said there was no "center of terrorism in Afghanistan" and that almost all militant groups fighting in Afghanistan have bases in Pakistan.

"Terrorists are entering Afghanistan from Pakistan conducting terrorist operations against people," he said.

North Waziristan and other tribal regions that were merged into northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2018 have long served as sanctuaries for local and foreign militants. For years, the military carried out operations to clear them of militants, and many fighters crossed into Afghanistan or hid in the mountainous terrain.

Earlier this month, militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at troops in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least four soldiers.

Bangladesh journalist released on bail

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- A Bangladeshi journalist was released from jail today, hours after a court in the nation's capital awarded conditional bail amid protests at home and abroad calling for her release.

Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the Prothom Alo newspaper, had been held in detention since her arrest last Monday.

"I will most certainly continue working as a journalist," Islam told a small crowd of supporters and journalists after leaving the jail outside Dhaka. Her family said she would go to a hospital for a health checkup.

Islam was arrested after she allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines, according to case documents. This allegedly occurred while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process.

She faces charges of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a possible death penalty. Media and human-rights groups criticized the arrest and demanded her unconditional release.

Prosecution lawyer Abdullah Abu did not object to the bail request, and both sides told reporters that Magistrate Baki Billah mentioned in his order that mass media plays a supporting role in democracy.

Her family said Islam was held for more than five hours last Monday in the room of a personal assistant of the secretary of the Health Ministry. Her sister said Islam was physically and mentally harassed before she was handed over to police.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo is seen in Buhene, on the outskirts of Goma, Congo in the early hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021. Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)

