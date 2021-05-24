Covid-19 vaccinations in Arkansas, explained

All Arkansans age 12 and up are eligible for the covid-19 vaccine. Here is a guide on the vaccines in Arkansas.

Where to get a vaccination

Vaccines are available at local pharmacies across the state. They are also available at some Walgreens, Krogers and Walmarts and at mass vaccination events.

The Arkansas Department of Health has a map of clinics giving out vaccines here: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-map-of-1-a-pharmacy-locations.

The Health Department also has a list of vaccination events here: arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/adh-covid-19-vaccine-clinics. You can look for an event in your area.

If you need assistance scheduling your vaccination appointment, you can call the Health Department at 1-800-985-6030 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. If you are in college or age 12 and up and in school, your school may schedule a vaccine clinic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has encouraged schools and employers to help students and employees get vaccinated.

What vaccines are available

Three types of vaccines are available for Arkansans.

• The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for youths age 12 and up and is a two-dose regimen. The doses are generally scheduled about 21 days apart. The federal Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for people age 12 and up, though it was approved earlier for age 16 and up. Hutchinson announced in early May that Arkansas would begin vaccinating kids age 12 to 15.

• The Moderna vaccine, which has two doses about 28 days apart.

For Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, getting the second dose is important for maximum effectiveness.

• The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. It was put on hold for about three weeks because of a handful of cases in which recipients outside of Arkansas developed blood clots. But health experts and scientists have determined the risk is small and the shots are again being distributed.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final shots, according to the CDC.

Side effects

You may have some soreness or redness at the injection site after vaccination. Some people have also reported fever, headaches, chills, nausea and muscle aches, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC recommends taking medications such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines after receiving the shot. But you should not take these medications ahead of getting vaccinated, according to the health agency. Staying hydrated can also help with the side effects.

To reduce pain in your arm, you should move it around after your shot and apply a cold washcloth to the injection site.

Most side effects fade after a few days.

What to expect when getting the shot

After you get your injection, the pharmacy will ask you to wait for 15 minutes to ensure you don’t have an allergic reaction. The pharmacy will also give you a card detailing the type of vaccine you received and the date.

The CDC recommends taking a picture of your vaccine card so you have a digital copy of it. You should keep the card for future use.

You should contact the site where you are getting vaccinated to find out what documents they want you to bring. Common documents pharmacies may ask for include an identification document, your vaccine card (if you’ve already gotten one dose) and your health insurance card. The vaccine is free of charge to recipients, whether insured or not.

Vaccine safety

The CDC says the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing covid-19, and are especially effective at preventing severe illness and death associated with the virus. Millions of people have gotten their doses safely, and the vaccines underwent rigorous trials before getting approved for public use.

There is no evidence the vaccines have any effect on fertility, and the Arkansas Health Department says it’s safe for pregnant women.

While many have reported side effects, serious side effects are extremely rare, the CDC says.

After the vaccine

After you’re fully vaccinated, you can safely resume activities from before the pandemic without wearing a mask or social distancing, the CDC says.



Masks still should be worn on public transportation, in planes and in places where they’re required by local ordinance or by a business, according to the CDC.

Updated guidance on life after the vaccine can be found here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html#vaccinated.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2021/may/24/explicacion-vacunas-covid-19-en-arkansas/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2021/may/24/kmelele-ko-ikijjien-wa-covid-19-ilo-arkansas/