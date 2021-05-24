Authorities ID 2 bodies found in Independence County slough

Authorities have identified a man and a woman whose bodies were recovered from a slough in Independence County on Sunday.

The Independence County sheriff’s office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission responded to a report about two bodies in the water near a boat at Ramsey Slough, according to a news release issued Sunday evening by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities recovered a man, later identified as Clifford Timbs, 50, and a woman, identified as Pamela Brooks, 50, according to the release.

The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of their deaths, which remained pending Monday, authorities said.