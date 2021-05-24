Energy-weapon fears remain

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is facing new pressure to resolve a mystery that has vexed its predecessors: Is an adversary using a microwave or radio-wave weapon to attack the brains of U.S. diplomats, spies and military personnel?

The number of reported cases of possible attack is growing, and lawmakers from both parties, as well as those believed to be affected, are demanding answers. But scientists and government officials aren't yet certain about whether the incidents were actually attacks, who might have been behind them if they were, or if the symptoms could have been caused inadvertently by surveillance equipment.

Whatever an official review concludes could have enormous consequences. Confirmation that a U.S. adversary has been conducting damaging attacks against U.S. personnel would unleash calls for a forceful response.

For now, the administration is providing assurances that it takes the matter seriously, is investigating aggressively and will make sure those affected have good medical care.

The problem has been labeled the "Havana syndrome," because the first cases affected personnel in 2016 at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. At least 130 cases across the government are now under investigation, up from several dozen last year, according to a U.S. defense official who was not authorized to discuss details publicly. The National Security Council is leading the investigation.

People who are believed to have been affected have reported headaches, dizziness and symptoms consistent with concussions, with some requiring months of medical treatment. Some have reported hearing a loud noise before the sudden onset of symptoms.

Advocates for those affected accuse the U.S. government of long failing to take the problem seriously or provide the necessary medical care and benefits.

CIA Director William Burns testified before Congress that he would make the investigation "a very high priority to ensure that my colleagues get the care that they deserve and that we get to the bottom of what caused these incidents and who was responsible."

Burns receives daily updates on the investigation. He has met with those reporting injuries, as have other top CIA officials. The agency has worked to reduce the wait time for its employees to receive outpatient treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

One key analysis identified "directed, pulsed radio frequency energy" as the most plausible culprit. Published in December by the National Academy of Sciences, the report said a radio frequency attack could alter brain function without causing "gross structural damage." But the panel could not make a definitive finding on how U.S. personnel may have been hit.

A declassified 2018 State Department report cited "a lack of senior leadership, ineffective communications, and systemic disorganization" in responding to the Havana cases. The report says the cause of the injuries was unknown.

The document was published by George Washington University's National Security Archive. The report also noted that the CIA ultimately closed its Havana station, a victory for a potential adversary.

Lawmakers from both parties are pushing the Biden administration to take the issue seriously. A bill introduced in both the House and Senate on Wednesday would bolster the payment of disability benefits for traumatic brain injuries suffered in the incidents.