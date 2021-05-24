OPINION | GAME ON: Even dungeon bosses can't escape the grind

In this newly released single-player roguelite, players get to experience dungeon-crawling from a different perspective.

As a midlevel dungeon manager in the Dungeon Co., you are tasked with hiring monsters and installing deadly traps to thwart adventurers and would-be heroes. From a side-scrolling perspective, you control monsters and traps, attempting to slow down or stop adventurers from progressing through the rooms of your dungeon in turn-based combat.

But fighting off treasure-seeking adventurers is only part of the game. Between fights, players take action through the Agenda, the primary management section of "Legend of Keepers." The Agenda advances a week at a time, with about eight weeks between adventurer attacks. Every week, the player will have one to three choices to pick from, such as buying monsters from a merchant, sending a monster on a business trip to level up, or attending a management seminar to get more out of your employees.

If all the monsters and traps have been broken through by the adventurers, it's up to the dungeon master in the treasure room (that's you) to show the employees how it's done. With a huge health pool and powerful attacks, the master must finish off the weakened heroes by killing them or scaring them off, or it's game over.

Damage taken by the master will slowly regenerate over the successive weeks, and the master can be upgraded in two ways. The first is temporary: By attending Workouts during the Agenda management section between invasions, the master's power, health pool or health regeneration rate can be increased. And then at the conclusion of each game, the master will gain experience points that will unlock talent tree options that give that particular dungeon master permanent upgrades.

The story in "Legend of Keepers" is pretty sparse, and what you do get is rather tongue-in-cheek. A playful commentary on the "corporate grind," the goal is for the health or sanity of the invaders to be worn down by the successive battles. Battles can be won by killing the adventurers outright or causing enough damage to their psyche to make them flee. Your reward is literally their blood and tears.

Monsters who have been defeated in combat and then resurrected will suffer morale damage (because they're only human, after all). Low morale can be cured by -- what else? Giving them some time off.

Forcing them to fight on low morale can cause monsters to strike and walk off the job.

Players will start out controlling a centaur with a whip as their dungeon manager, but eventually a dryad enchantress and monkey engineer can also be unlocked, with each master necessitating various styles of gameplay. Each is able to attract certain monsters that the other dungeon managers cannot.

There is an element of randomness to each battle sequence, with players generally able to choose to face parties of varying strength. Choosing to fight a veteran or champion party will typically give greater rewards, but the likelihood of losing also increases.

Before each battle, up to six monsters can be placed in one of two rooms. There are 30 possible adventurers, each with his or her own abilities, strengths and weaknesses, and they arrive in a team of three. Once the adventurers show up, the dungeon master can examine them and choose which three monsters (out of the six available) to place in each room.

Adventurers and monsters have elemental attacks — such as ice, fire or poison — as well as resistance or vulnerability to those attacks. They may also have access to other abilities, such as sundering armor, stunning opponents, causing bleeding or various passive effects that boost their allies. At that point, there's a bit of a chess puzzle to be solved, as you choose which monsters will be strongest against the heroes.

And it should be noted that in almost all cases, the heroes are much stronger than the monsters.

A typical dungeon sequence will see a trap in the first room, then three monsters in the second, then a spell of the master's choice will hit the heroes, then perhaps a pet hydra will attack, then another trap, another room of monsters, and if they're still alive, the master will be there to finish off the heroes. Or not, depending on whether you chose wisely or poorly.

"Legend of Keepers" is a fun little game from Goblinz Studio, a French indie game studio of about a dozen people. There are also plans to take the game to Android and Apple phones. It's definitely worth checking out.