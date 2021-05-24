DEAR HELOISE: Three years ago we bought a nice house on a lake so we could retire and relax. Unfortunately, everyone we know thinks they are welcome to drop in uninvited. They bring their kids, use our towels and generally make themselves at home. No one ever seems to volunteer to help clean up, take out the trash or do anything.

This past Christmas I sent out a Christmas letter explaining that while we love having company, we would prefer that everyone wait until they are invited and that we could no longer entertain uninvited guests due to my husband's need for rest after his open-heart surgery.

This past weekend, my stepson and his family showed up, uninvited, with their three children and an assortment of friends. He said he was insulted by my letter, but he and his wife decided to "forgive" us and come anyway. I threw everyone out!

How do I keep people from just inviting themselves without making them enemies?

-- Joyce K., Petoskey, Mich.

DEAR READER: You took the first step by writing to people to let them know that they need to be invited rather than just dropping in. Our homes should be our sanctuary, and no one has the right to abuse your privacy or disrespect your husband's need for peace and quiet. When people show up unannounced and uninvited, remind them of the Christmas letter and do not invite them inside. Most people will understand, and those who don't were never really friends anyway.

DEAR READERS: Ideas for an old birdbath:

• Use as a planter with colorful flowers.

• Paint it and place birdseed inside the bowl.

• Cover in broken pottery as a mosaic.

• Place a large reflective ball in the middle and use as a garden ornament.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband says we don't need a will because we have one child who will inherit everything we have someday. I still think we need a will, and I want to leave some pieces of jewelry to various family members and friends. What should we do?

-- Tricia B., Branson

DEAR READER: You both need to have not only a will, but a living will as well. An attorney can explain all this to you, but I urge you to consult with your lawyer to make things easier for your son when the time comes.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com