OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday May 24: It's almost impossible for you to be selflessly generous, because you keep getting handsomely repaid for the sacrifices you make. It's like the universe is insistent on doubling your rewards. Fortune will favor you through collaborations. Athletic wins and creative breakthroughs are featured, too. August brings a game-changing deal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mixed in with your sunny and constructive thoughts will be a number of unhelpful ones trying to pass themselves off as truth. Shut them down by questioning your thoughts to make them prove their merit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The first step to acing the assignment is understanding that there is one. Find out what is expected of you, and then decide whether it's an expectation you care to fulfill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll play around with your mental focus as if it were the zoom lens of a camera, toggling between a very detailed observation and the wide focus that lets more world in and makes problems seem small, if they exist at all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You already learned the unhappiness that can come from mistaking the extras for necessities. A grateful heart remedies the distortion; a humble attitude prevents such confusion from happening in the first place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It may seem like you crave a particular circumstance, though it could really be a feeling you're craving — and that can be conjured in a number of ways. Stay open to the possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You think you sense what the other person wants, and then he states his case and it's not what you thought. But actually, you're more correct than he was about it. People are notoriously bad at knowing their own wants.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Evidenced in magic tricks and parties where people hide in the dark and pop out yelling, the element of surprise is often planned and planted. But not today. The spontaneous novelty shows up naturally from out of the blue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Nothing is fixed in your life at the moment. You can tinker with the variables and completely different outcomes will unfold. There's the exciting feeling of everything being up in the air without a hint as to how it will all land.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There have been times when you've dared to act on intuitive impulses running counter to reason and the results were so right for you. Now you wonder what would happen if you were to function completely from intuition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're not afraid of change. You've accepted it as the only thing consistent in existence. Still, you like to have a general sense of where things are going. Today features a fascinating information-gathering session.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This phase of life is like a costume you wear for a time, as you enact a role. Changing things about the costume doesn't change the role, but it makes you feel and move differently inside it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may fumble around a bit in the effort to find your place. You'll be served by every mishap, enriched by the contrast of an eruption of confusion that settles into perfect peace.

MOON OF HIDDEN OPTIONS

The motivational speaker says a turtle cannot progress without sticking its neck out. The pet-turtle forum shows many comments to the contrary. As for us, it's possible to choose a style and a risk level we feel comfortable with. Under this Scorpio moon, ask to see all available options instead of automatically signing up for the risk that's offered.

HOW TO WISH

Aladdin rubbed a lamp. From the fisherman who caught a magic fish and countless other movie characters in need of a plot device, wishing runs through folklore ancient to modern, a common theme being that people normally don't wish wisely. Money and riches, love underserved and position unearned -- such wishing is bound to bring about unforeseen circumstances and an "I told you so" along the lines of "Be careful what you wish for." So how can you cast your wishes wisely on this eve of the Sagittarius full moon?

1. Word your wishes well. Write down the phrasing, and test each word for integrity, clarity and specificity. Do this as if you were communicating with someone who would translate your words to a mother tongue, or to someone half-deaf.

2. Don't wish for money. Figure out what you're going to do with the money and wish for that instead.

3. Wish for something that will help others as it's helping you.

4. Tack on "This or something better" for good measure, acknowledging to the universe that your view may be limited compared with that of the creative spirit that animates the cosmic wishing well!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and millions of fans, Bob Dylan is the uncontested poet laureate of rock 'n' roll. The iconic Gemini embodies the wit, artistic agility and delicious mischief of his mercurial sign. Dylan's natal Mercury and Venus are also in Gemini. The energy of the twins is hard to pin down. Gemini spirit defies definition, dances around dichotomy and masters mystery.