Howser list has 3 Hogs in running

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three University of Arkansas baseball players are semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to college baseball's national player of the year.

Pitcher Kevin Kopps, outfielder Christian Franklin and first baseman Brady Slavens are among 41 semifinalists for the award. Finalists will be announced June 8 and the winner will be announced during the College World Series.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt are tied for the most semifinalists. Vanderbilt's semifinalists are pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, and outfielder Enrique Bradfield.

Other SEC players on the list are Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss, South Carolina designated hitter Wes Clarke, LSU third baseman Cade Doughty, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian, Texas A&M outfielder Will Frizzell, Tennessee third baseman Jake Rucker, and Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen and relief pitcher Landon Sims.

Fabian did not help his cause in last weekend's three-game Arkansas sweep at Baum-Walker Stadium, as the center fielder went 1 for 11 with nine strikeouts and committed a key error in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss in Friday's SEC title clincher for the Razorbacks.

Ethan Long, a freshman outfielder who committed to Arkansas before signing with Arizona State, is also on the list.

Kopps, a right-handed reliever, is one of the favorites to win this year's award. He is the nation's ERA leader (0.73) and is tied for second nationally in victories (10), third in WHIP (0.795) and ninth in strikeouts per nine innings (14.26).

Kopps has factored into 18 victories for the top-ranked Razorbacks -- 10 wins and eight saves. In recent weeks he has pitched starter innings out of the bullpen over the course of multiple weekend outings. He pitched 4 innings against Florida, 6 2/3 innings at Tennessee and 7 1/3 innings against Georgia. Kopps allowed a two-out run in the ninth inning of last Sunday's finale at Tennessee, which snapped a consecutive scoreless innings streak of 28, one inning shy of the program record.

Kopps also had a separate streak of 19 2/3 innings of scoreless relief earlier this season. He retired nine of 10 batters in a three-inning save Thursday against Florida, then struck out all three batters he faced in a win on Friday.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Kopps its national pitcher of the month for April.

Slavens has a team-high 13 home runs, while Franklin has 12 among the Razorbacks' team total of 89.

Franklin has been one of college baseball's top defensive center fielders with a number of highlight-reel plays, including a diving catch to rob Tennessee of a hit and run during the first game last week.

Slavens leads the Razorbacks with 59 RBI, while Franklin is second with 50.

Arkansas' trio is believed to double the number of Razorbacks who have been named a semifinalist for the award, which is in its 34th season. Past Arkansas semifinalists have been Zack Cox (2010), Andrew Benintendi (2015) and Casey Martin (2019).

Benintendi won the Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award in 2015.

The Howser Trophy is presented by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The Golden Spikes Award is presented by USA Baseball to the best amateur baseball player, regardless of level.

USA Baseball did not include any Arkansas players among 45 on its midseason watch list in April. Semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award will be announced June 8.

Bracket details

Arkansas will play either LSU or Georgia in its first SEC Tournament game on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks are the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will play the winner of Tuesday's game between the Tigers and Bulldogs. The LSU-Georgia game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium.

Arkansas (42-10) won two of three games at LSU (34-21) and at home against Georgia (30-23) in consecutive weeks in late April and early May.

Arkansas is scheduled to play the winner of that game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Because the Razorbacks are a top four seed, they are guaranteed at least two games in Hoover.

The tournament format includes single-elimination games Tuesday, double-elimination games Wednesday through Friday, and single-elimination games Saturday and Sunday.

Title gap

In his first 10 seasons as a NCAA Division I head coach, Dave Van Horn won four regular-season conference championships, plus three tournament titles at Northwestern (La.) State, Nebraska and Arkansas.

Van Horn's second Razorbacks team split the SEC title with Georgia in 2004, when Arkansas was picked to finish last in its division and 11th in the 12-team conference.

The Razorbacks have had plenty of SEC success under Van Horn, including three consecutive SEC West titles and six division championships, but the conference crown had been elusive this memorable season.

"If you look around, [SEC championships are] pretty spread out," Van Horn said. "Florida got them a few and Vandy got them a few, but other than that, it's been spread out pretty good because the league is so good."

The parity within the SEC makes the 17 years between Van Horn's titles all the more notable. Few coaches have stayed on top of their game in the league for as long as Van Horn, who last week passed Ray Tanner for fifth place in wins by an SEC coach.

Prior to this year, the longest stretch between championships for one coach was 12 years for Ron Polk, who won the SEC in 1989 at Mississippi State and in 2001 at Georgia.

Arkansas joined the 2013 Vanderbilt team as the only SEC teams to win all 10 regular-season conference series.

Make it nine

Baseball is Arkansas' ninth sport to win a conference championship during the 2020-21 academic year.

The Razorbacks' soccer and softball teams split regular-season championships, and Arkansas' men's and women's cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field teams won titles at SEC meets.

Alabama's four SEC championships are second most in the league this year.