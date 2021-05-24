Iranian: Nuclear inspector deal dead

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic's atomic accord with world powers.

As fellow hard-liners demanded Iran delete the images, officials delayed a news conference by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. That signaled negotiations between the United Nations agency and Tehran would continue through Sunday night.

The last-minute discussions further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QA72NK5iwvg]

Iran's parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February. The International Atomic Energy Agency struck a three-month deal with Iran in February to have it hold the surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them afterward if no deal had been reached.

Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi has repeatedly warned that a move to erase the surveillance images would jeopardize the continuity of inspectors' knowledge of the program.

That three-month deadline expired Friday under the Gregorian calendar. Under the Persian calendar, however, the three-month deadline comes today.

On Sunday morning during a session of parliament, speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced the deal had expired. He said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, supported the decision to consider the deal void.

"After these three months, the International Atomic Energy Agency definitely won't have the right to access the camera footage or transfer them," he said.

Qalibaf, a member of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, previously preempted another nuclear program announcement in April.

But it wasn't immediately clear if Iran had deleted the surveillance images. Before Qalibaf's remarks, lawmaker Ali Reza Salimi urged an open session of parliament to ensure Iran's civilian nuclear arm "erased" the images. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country's civilian atomic agency, did not immediately comment on the decision.

"Order the head of the Atomic Energy Organization to avoid delay," said Salimi, a cleric from Iran's central city of Delijan. The "recorded images in the cameras should be eliminated."

However, hours after Qalibaf announced the deal had expired, a website called Nournews that's believed to be close to the council quoted an anonymous official suggesting Tehran's deal with the international agency could be extended "another month."

The negotiations have been plagued by contradictory, anonymously leaked information from Iran. It's likely a sign of the conflict between the administration of the outgoing President Hassan Rouhani -- the relatively moderate cleric who clinched the 2015 deal-- and the hard-liners seeking to replace him.

In Vienna, the international agency had said the watchdog's chief, Grossi, would brief journalists on Iran on Sunday. But the agency said Sunday night that the briefing would be delayed as consultations with Iran continued.

Under a confidential agreement called an additional protocol with Iran, the agency "collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras," it said in 2017.

It also wasn't clear what Sunday's actions mean for in-person inspections by the agency. There are 18 nuclear facilities and nine other locations in Iran under the agency's safeguards.

U.S. WAITS ON IRAN

An extension of the interim arrangement between Iran and the international watchdog would avert a potential crisis in talks involving world powers and set the stage for them to finalize the return of the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago.

Iranian state TV, citing a person close to the country's Supreme National Security Council, reported that the extension will be on condition that the multilateral talks lead to the U.S.' return to the accord and the removal of Trump-era sanctions within the next month.

"The U.S. has clearly expressed readiness to lift sanctions under the nuclear deal," Rouhani said on his website. "We will continue talks until a final agreement."

According to Sunday's report on Iranian state TV, the recorded footage will be handed over to the International Atomic Energy Agency only if the next round of talks, due to start in Vienna in the coming days, lead to a final agreement between Iran and the U.S. Otherwise, the material will be "deleted once and for all," the person close to the Supreme National Security Council was quoted as saying.

Diplomats warned last week, after the fourth round of negotiations in Vienna, that failing to extend the monitoring agreement could scuttle a fragile process that seeks to end a standoff between Tehran and Washington that has roiled oil markets and almost sparked armed fighting between the two sides.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal. An escalating series of incidents since then has threatened the wider Mideast.

More than a year ago, a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general, causing Tehran to later launch ballistic missiles that wounded dozens of American troops in Iraq.

A mysterious explosion also struck Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, which Iran has described as sabotage. In November, Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who founded the country's military nuclear program two decades ago, was killed in an attack that Tehran blames on Israel.

President Joe Biden has said he's willing for the U.S. to reenter the nuclear deal. Weeks of negotiations in Vienna have been described as positive, though no draft agreements have been released. The U.S. is not directly talking to Iran in the sessions.

Rouhani is eager to restore the accord and secure the removal of Trump's tough sanctions regime before he leaves office later this year. Reviving the nuclear deal would loosen restrictions on Iranian oil exports, the nation's main source of foreign revenue.

Speaking Sunday to ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Iran as taking "destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East." However, he said in order to counter that, "the first thing that we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box."

"What we haven't yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do," Blinken said. "That's the test and we don't yet have an answer."

Information for this article was contributed by Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press; and by Jonathan Tirone and Arsalan Shahla of Bloomberg News (WPNS).