Israelis visit flash-point holy site under guard

JERUSALEM -- Israeli police Sunday escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors to the flash-point holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger the latest battle in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site.

The 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas came to a fragile halt Friday, but left behind immense ruin in Gaza, including hundreds of homes that have been destroyed and many more that were badly damaged, according to the United Nations.

With tensions still high, police cleared young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims younger than 45, according to the Islamic Waqf, which oversees the site. Muslims who entered were required to leave their IDs with police at the entrance. Six Palestinians were detained, with four later released.

Israeli police denied there was any age restriction and said they arrested five people who "violated the public order." Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the site was open for "regular visits" and that police had secured the area.

The visits later ended without any further incident.

The Waqf said Sunday was the first time Jews had been allowed to visit the site since May 4, a week before the fighting broke out.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam. It sits on a sprawling hilltop in Jerusalem's Old City that is revered by Jews as their holiest site because it was the location of the biblical temples. The site has often been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years and was the epicenter of the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

Israeli police repeatedly clashed with Palestinian protesters at the site in the days leading up to May 10, when Hamas fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem, saying they were protecting the city in the wake of the skirmishes. The threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from a nearby neighborhood was cited as another major trigger of the battle.

In recent years, increasing numbers of religious and nationalist Jews have visited the site. Palestinians fear Israel plans to eventually take over the compound or partition it. The Israeli government has repeatedly said it has no intention of changing the status quo, in which the Waqf oversees the site under Jordanian custodianship.

On Sunday, Jordan said it would pay for repairs to the mosque as well as medical aid for Palestinians, including a coronavirus testing and vaccination center in the Gaza Strip. The statement from the Royal Court did not specify the amount of funding.

The recent conflict saw Israel unleash hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza at what it said were militant targets. Hamas and other armed groups fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel, most of which were intercepted or landed in open areas. At least 248 Palestinians were killed, as were 12 people in Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves for the Mideast this week. He told ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday that the cease-fire offers a chance to "make a pivot to building something more positive."

Blinken said the priorities include addressing the immediate humanitarian situation in Gaza, reconstructing what was lost in the violence and "engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in the lives of people so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of security, of peace and of dignity."

A 'HEAVY BLOW'

The Israeli strikes leveled a number of large buildings in the impoverished coastal territory, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. It has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas, an Islamic militant group, seized power from forces loyal to the internationally backed Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said some 300 buildings in Gaza -- including an estimated 1,000 homes -- had been destroyed and hundreds had been heavily damaged. She cautioned that those were "very, very preliminary numbers" as the damage is still being assessed.

Hastings said six hospitals and 11 primary health care centers were damaged, and one hospital was not functioning because of a lack of electricity. She said around 800,000 people lack access to tap water and 400,000 people do not have proper sewage treatment because of damage to local infrastructure.

Israel says it made every effort to avoid harming civilians and targeted only militant infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network and rocket launchers. It blames the fighting and its devastation on Hamas.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told "Fox News Sunday" that Israel had dealt Hamas a "heavy blow" and hoped it would serve as a deterrent. But he also expressed hope that the truce could last, noting "over half a decade of relative peace and quiet" after the last round of fighting in 2014.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Friday that the fighting may have left hundreds of unexploded munitions, which could cause further casualties and hinder efforts to rebuild. The cease-fire in Gaza has held, but violence in Jerusalem could set off another cycle of violence.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of municipal workers and volunteers started a one-week campaign to clear rubble from Gaza's streets. The work began outside a high-rise that was flattened by Israeli warplanes in the early days of the airstrikes, with workers loading rubble into donkey carts and small pickups.

For many, a return to business, if a return is possible, will be months away. The loss of jobs and revenue with the devastation of the previous two weeks is expected to make the task of rebuilding Gaza's economy even more difficult.

Gaza was one of the poorest corners of the region even before the bombardment and the coronavirus pandemic. An estimated 80% of the population relied on international aid, according to Oxfam International. Youth unemployment, estimated at 50%, was perhaps the highest in the world, the group said.

The pandemic and several lockdowns had cut Naji Dwaima's watch store revenue by 40%, he said. So when the most recent lockdown ended in early May, he and other store owners looked forward to Eid -- the celebratory end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the biggest retail stretch of the year -- to boost sales. Dwaima ordered $60,000 in new inventory from dealers in China and the West Bank.

"It's our main season," he said. "We were optimistic."

Three nights before Eid, the bombings started.

"We are still in shock," said Hossain Salem, 28, the owner of Lavender, a clothing and accessories shop across from Dwaima's store on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street, one of Gaza's main commercial strips

Salem had expected Eid to improve his bottom line for the first time in months. Now he was looking into the blackened cave that was his store, where sooty handbags hung above toppled mannequins and twisted metal.

Salem, like other shop owners, is counting on international aid and donations to provide some compensation, but he doesn't know if he will start over.

"We will wait now," he said, lifting his hands in resignation.

More than 525 businesses were damaged or destroyed in the fighting, the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor estimated. The toll included at least 50 factories, the group said, along with hundreds of small businesses, the backbone of Gaza's commercial life. Rebuilding those will take international aid and the willingness of owners to start over.

Dwaima, whose watch shop was buried under 12 stories of rubble, said he was grateful that he and his family survived.

"We are all alive, thank God, that is the important thing," he said. "But this was my life, too."

In the 2014 battle with Israel, Dwaima's family home had been destroyed by a missile, he said. But losing the business he started when he was 18 was even more painful.

His father still works in his store, Dwaima said, along with his own son Mohammed, 22. They will all be working together soon, he pledged.

"I signed a lease yesterday," he said, pointing to a side street a block away. "What else can we do but work?"

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Krauss and Ilan Ben Zion of The Associated Press; and by Steve Hendrix, Hazem Balousha and Miriam Berger of The Washington Post.

A crater full of water and sewage remains where the home of Ramez al-Masri was destroyed by an air-strike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Beit Hanoun, the northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Philippe Lazzarini, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) speaks during a news conference at their compound following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Gaza City. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Lynn Hastings, of Canada, United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory speaks during a news conference at their compound following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Gaza City. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Sewage water is drawn from the crater where the home of Ramez al-Masri was destroyed by an air-strike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Beit Hanoun, the northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Children gather beside the crater where the home of Ramez al-Masri was destroyed by an air-strike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Beit Hanoun, the northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A bulldozer is used to clear a street of debris beside the crater where the home of Ramez al-Masri was destroyed by an air-strike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Beit Hanoun, the northern Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)